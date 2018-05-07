If you still haven't seen nfinity War at this time, be warned that there will be some SPOILERS below, so be sure to read on at your own risk, as directors Anthony and Joe Russo delve into a plot hole. Avengers: Infinity War essentially marks the beginning of the end for most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) going on the hunt for the Infinity Stones to use with his Infinity Gauntlet. The Gauntlet itself has been the subject of much controversy, since certain details don't line up, but the Russo Brothers clear things up in a new interview. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers, so stop reading now if you haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War yet.

While almost all of the characters in Avengers: Infinity War had been previously introduced, there was one new character unveiled in this movie, Eitiri, King of the Dwarves of Nidavellir, portrayed by Peter Dinklage. It was revealed in Avengers: Infinity War that Eitiri was forced to forge the Infinity Gauntlet for Thanos, but some think that, since Nidavellir has long been under the protection of Asgard, it should have been impossible for Thanos to have been given the Gauntlet by Eitiri all those years ago when Age of Ultron came out. Joe Russo clarified that the Age of Ultron post-credit scene did in fact take place in Nidavellir.

"I think that it would be connected to Eitri. I think that clearly he is the one who forged the gauntlet and Thanos had the gauntlet at that point in time. It's been a while since any of the Asgardians have interacted with Eitri and his people."

While there is no concrete "time stamp" on when exactly the Avengers: Age of Ultron post-credit scene takes place, it is believed that it takes place during the same time, or shortly after, the events of that film. Still, it's possible that he did have the Gauntlet for several years before he obtained the Power Stone on Xandar, which had been there for four years before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. There have also been rumors of a time jump between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, but Joe Russo refused to comment, adding, "That would be giving away too much."

The Infinity Gauntlet was also subject to a previous plot hole from the first Thor movie, when it was revealed that the Infinity Gauntlet was safely secured inside Odin's (Anthony Hopkins) vault on Asgard, which made the Age of Ultron post-credit scene even more confusing. That plot hole was filled in during last year's Thor: Ragnarok, when Odin admitted that the Infinity Gauntlet housed in his vault was a fake, and that he never had the real Infinity Gauntlet at all. Now that Thanos obtained all of the Infinity Stones, before disappearing, reportedly to a separate dimension inside the Soul Stone, it remains to be seen how the Earth's Mightiest Heroes can defeat Thanos now, and presumably reverse the events of Infinity War. THe Russo Brothers revealed these new details during an interview with ComicBook.com.