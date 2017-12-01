What would Avengers: Infinity War look like as an animated Disney movie? We need no longer wonder. Marvel Studios decided to finally unleash the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War this week. The expectations for it were, to say the least, massive and the trailer definitely lived up to the hype. It's pretty much dominated the conversation online this week, and for good reason. Now, someone has taken the Infinity War trailer and replaced all of the Marvel heroes with classic animated Disney characters. Surprisingly, it works pretty perfectly.

This remake Avengers: Infinity War trailer uses a bunch of animated Disney classics to recreate the same team-up and the same level of intensity that the actual trailer does. Everything from Aladdin to A Goofy Movie is utilized to make this animated Disney version of The Avengers. With Jafar standing in for Thanos, which makes a good bit of sense. It's hard to think of any other Disney villain who could have the same type of menacing presence. At least in context to this particular trailer.

The animated version of Infinity War sees Aladdin as Tony Stark, Simba as Captain America, Hercules as Thor, Genie as Doctor Strange, with the Magic Carpet as Wong. Perhaps one of the best pulls is turning Max from A Goofy Movie into Peter Parker. There's also the pretty clever decision to make Vision and Scarlet Witch into Lady and the Tramp, given their apparently blossoming romance. Though, quite a few Marvel fans will probably take issue with the fact that this video turns Black Panther into Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid. T'Challa is a whole lot cooler than a crab, let's be honest. But turning Scar into Loki makes up for it. They both have that loveable villain thing going on.

Avengers: Infinity War, which is set to arrive in theaters on May 4, 2018, is the culmination of a decade's worth of MCU movies, which will be nearly 20 strong by the time it comes out. The movie will span the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, just as this trailer spans the Disney animated universe. Including Pixar. Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin), before his reign of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. The stakes seem a little less intense in this animated version, but still intense.

As good as the majority of this trailer is, by far the best and most perfect surprise comes at the end. The Guardians of the Galaxy substitution is excellent. Be sure to check out the Avengers: Infinity War trailer with Disney characters, courtesy of the IGN YouTube channel, for yourself below.