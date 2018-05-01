Avengers: Infinity War featured a number of cameos and Easter Eggs, but the cameo that is undoubtedly the movie's biggest head-scratcher is the appearance of Arrested Development fan-favorite Tobias completely painted blue. Warning: Mild spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War lie ahead.

About a half hour into Infinity War, the proclaimed "moron" group from the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax and Mantis sneak their way into the Collector's museum to try retrieving the Reality Stone before Thanos can. While we all know how this turned out, one of the most peculiar parts of this scene was the appearance of Tobias Fünke in the background.

Donning his iconic Blue Man Group body paint from Arrested Development, Tobias can be spotted in the background of this scene, leaning back relaxed in one of the Collector's display cases. In the show, Tobias's blue body paint is one of his best running gags, so it is absolutely hilarious to see him don the paint again in Avengers: Infinity War.

Infinity War director Joe and Anthony Russo revealed before the movie released that Arrested Development fans should keep their eyes peeled during the latest Avengers movie. The pair of directors actually directed a good number of episodes for Arrested Development, including the pilot, so needless to say, they played an integral part in the show's success. In addition, if not for Arrested Development, it is arguable that the Russo brothers may not have received the attention from Marvel that landed them their first job for the studio directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier. If anything, this surprising cameo is just a tribute to the TV series that skyrocketed the Russo brothers into what they are now.

Captain America: Civil War also featured a tribute to Arrested Development, even if it wasn't a cameo. During the fun-filled airport fight halfway through the movie, the iconic Bluth family stair-car from the TV series can be seen in the background. Additionally, the Russo brothers have also included a number of cameos from Community cast members, which was another show that the pair of directors worked on quite a bit.

This was truly a hilarious and unexpected cameo for Avengers: Infinity War, and it was in the perfect place too. During the first Guardians of the Galaxy, the Collector's museum was once again filled with a number of cameos and Easter Eggs. A Dark Elf from Thor: The Dark World could be seen in one case, Cosmo the Spacedog, who was a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the comics, could be seen in another case, and the most notable cameo was of Howard the Duck, who also appeared after the credits, voiced by Seth Green. There were additionally a number of other references and appearances in the museum, with many people claiming that one foggy-looking case actually had fan-favorite character Beta Ray Bill inside.

Marvel is great at inserting unexpected cameos and Easter Eggs in their movies, but this is one that most people certainly did not see coming. While we expected an Arrested Development cameo, seeing blue Tobias was a truly delight for all fans of the show. It's little moments like these that help to make Marvel movies like Avengers: Infinity War into truly delightful movies to watch.