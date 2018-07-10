Marvel has just released an epic new trailer for Infinity War in honor of the upcoming home video release. In the months leading up to the release of Infinity War, Marvel Studios had to do everything they could to try and market the movie to people around the world without spoiling too much of what was coming our way. It was a tricky task, but they managed quite nicely. However, now that everyone has seen it they don't have to be as cautious and they've thrown tons of the best footage from the movie into this new trailer.

Millions of fans were already planning on picking up Infinity War when it hits home video anyway, so it's not as though Marvel needed to go all out in their sales pitch. But hey, it doesn't hurt to remind everyone why this movie was worth the very long wait. This trailer balances some of the movies best jokes with tons and tons of the best action. There is a lot of Thanos, as there should be. In many ways, this was his movie and he was the first villain to really put The Avengers at a severe disadvantage. So much so that they straight-up lost.

In addition to releasing the trailer, Marvel has also detailed the bonus features that are set to be included with the digital and Blu-ray releases of the movie. Unfortunately, at least for now, there's no word on that three-hour cut that would give us a whole lot more Thanos to enjoy. That could still be coming later. If so, that means some fans could be shelling out twice for a copy. Here's a full breakdown of the bonus features for Infinity War.

Strange Alchemy (5:08): Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time, and discover why some were teamed up together.

The Mad Titan (6:34): Explore the MCU's biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.

Beyond the Battle - Titan (9:36): Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos' ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.

Beyond the Battle - Wakanda (10:58): Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.

Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07): Happy Knows Best (1:23): Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding, until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request. Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24): On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos' brutal allies. The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20): As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news. A Father's Choice (4:00): Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past-and with lying to him about the Soul Stone.

Gag Reel (2:05): Watch your favorite Super Heroes make super gaffes in this lighthearted collection of on-set antics.

Audio Commentary (approx. 149 min.) By Anthony and Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely."

The digital release, which arrives on July 31, comes with an exclusive director's roundtable, with eight MCU directors reflecting on their work within the universe. Those wanting a physical copy will have to wait until August 14 when Infinity War makes its way to Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD. While Marvel didn't have specific detials, they also say that certain reteailers will have special bundled packaging featuring other movies packaged together with the latest Avengers installment. Be sure to check out the home video trailer for Avengers: Infinity War for yourself below.