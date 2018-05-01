Avengers: Infinity War has already surpassed Justice League at the worldwide box office. Marvel Studios' latest has been racking in the dough since it hit theaters this past weekend and it's showing no signs of slowing down. As evidence of just how much money this movie is already making, Infinity War, in just four days, made more money than Justice League did during its entire theatrical run. That speaks volumes about both movies, but it mostly serves as an early example of how dominant this movie is going to be on a global scale.

As of this writing, Avengers: Infinity War has grossed $725.5 million at the worldwide box office. That includes $443.1 million from international markets and $282.4 million domestically. Justice League, during its entire theatrical run, made $657.9 million worldwide. $428.9 million of that came from overseas and just $229 million was hauled in domestically by the DC crossover event. Infinity War is sure to pass many other major movies at the box office in the near future. By the end of the week, it will have likely passed every single movie in the DCEU, including Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which made $873.6 million during its run in 2016.

While there are many who defend the current live-action DC movies from Warner Bros., Justice League proved that the majority of audience members around the world aren't as interested in what that universe has to offer. Marvel Studios had a five-year head start on DC in building a cinematic universe, but even so, things weren't nearly as rocky for Marvel in the beginning. Now, Marvel has managed to build a brand that can accomplish something as impressive as Infinity War, that not only brings together a decade's worth of characters and interconnected movies, but also has managed to please the majority of audience members and critics.

Currently, Avengers: Infinity War, which comes from director's Joe Ruoss and Anthony Russo, has an 84 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 93 percent audience rating, which is key. Justice League, which is the product of both Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon, has a mere 40 percent critic score and a 75 percent audience rating. While Rotten Tomatoes is merely an indicator, it's clear that audiences, in general, are enjoying Infinity War more than Justice League, which could be contributed to the movie's success.

Warner Bros. is in the process of retooling DC Films behind the scenes in the wake of Justice League's underperformance. Marvel Studios, on the other hand, is taking a victory lap and getting ready to release Ant-Man and the Wasp in July, which should prove to be yet another hit for the studio. To put the cherry on the sundae, Infinity War is likely to cross the billion mark before the end of next weekend, meaning it will beat the previous record to hit that mark, which is currently held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. These numbers come to us courtesy of Deadline.