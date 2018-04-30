Avengers: Infinity War is here and it officially has notched the biggest opening weekend at the box office ever. While many expected that the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going to be a massive success, what the movie actually managed to do is tremendously impressive. So much so that Infinity War has already outgrossed the box office totals of six other MCU movies after just three days.

Starting with Thursday previews and going through Sunday's total, Avengers: Infinity War made $640.9 million worldwide. That includes a $258.1 million domestic take, which beats Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the domestic record, and $382.8 million internationally, which beats out The Fate of the Furious for the highest overseas debut ever. That impressive number puts Infinity War above the totals of The Incredible Hulk ($263.4 million), Captain America: The First Avenger ($370.6 million), Thor ($449.3 million), Ant-Man ($519.3 million), Iron Man ($585.2 million) and Iron Man 2 ($623.9 million).

It's certainly impressive that Infinity War has already surpassed the totals of those movies in a single weekend, but the MCU is and always has been a progressive thing. This was an event being built up for an entire decade and those six movies helped lay out the path that led to Thanos gathering up the Infinity Stones. Without the success of those movies in the first place, something like this wouldn't have even been possible. What this really does is showcase the power of the brand loyalty that Marvel Studios has made and the trust that they've built up with audiences around the world.

The fact that the majority of those movies are considered to be quite successful speaks volumes about just how wildly successful Avengers: Infinity War is already. It also gives a window into just how much money this movie is going to make overall. The all-time highest-grossing movie at the box office is still Avatar with $2.78 billion worldwide. That number doesn't truly seem within reach for Avengers 3, but it seems more than easy to believe that the movie could cross the $2 billion mark before the end of its run. This is just going to be a huge, financial victory lap for Marvel Studios that has been ten years in the making.

In the coming days, Avengers: Infinity War will also surpass Thor: The Dark World ($644.6 million) and Doctor Strange ($677.7 million). One of the most important factors in Infinity War's success is quality, as it usually is with MCU movies. Despite the massive scope of this movie, Marvel pulled it off. The movie currently sits at an 84 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but the move valuable fan score is at a very impressive 93 percent. They made a true crowd-pleaser that lived up to the impossible expectations fans had placed upon it. Because of that, Avengers: Infinity War is going to become one of the highest-grossing movies ever. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.