As was expected, Marvel's early summer blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War easily won at the box office for its third weekend in a row, taking in $61.8 million. This weekend's tally helped push it past the $500 million mark with a current domestic total of $547.8 million. The movie passed the $500 million plateau after just 15 days in release, the second fastest movie of all time to hit that mark, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took just 10 days to reach half a billion dollars at the box office.

Avengers: Infinity War also passed another milestone internationally, reaching the $1 billion foreign plateau, on the strength of a massive $200 million opening weekend in China. Avengers: Infinity War currently has $1.059 billion from foreign markets, which, when combined with the $547.8 million domestic haul puts its global total at $1.606 billion, the fifth highest grossing movie of all time, surpassing the global tally of 2012's The Avengers ($1.518 billion). It now follows Jurassic World ($1.617 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion), Titanic ($2.187 billion) and Avatar ($2.788 billion) on the all time charts.

Year-to-date, it has also easily surpassed Black Panther's worldwide box office total of $1.341 billion to become the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide, but it still has some work to do to surpass Black Panther's top domestic mark of $696.1 million. On the all-time charts, Avengers: Infinity War will easily pass Jurassic World to take fourth place all time, and with this huge opening in China, it makes a global total of $2 billion seem increasingly likely. Still, while it very well may hit $2 billion, whether or not it surpasses any of the other top 3 movies on the all time global charts remains to be seen.

Avengers: Infinity War went up against two new movies in wide release, both of which had no chance of topping Avengers: Infinity War, but still fared quite well, considering what they were going up against. New Line Cinema's comedy Life of the Party, starring Melissa McCarthy, debuted in second place taking $18.5 million, earning a decent $5,060 per-screen average from 3,656 theaters. Universal's thriller Breaking In, starring Gabrielle Union, took third place with $16.5 million, with a healthy $6,504 per-screen average from 2,537 theaters. Neither new release was a hit with critics, though, with Life of the Party earning a 41% Rotten Tomatoes score and Breaking In getting a 27% RT score.

The top 10 is rounded out by holdovers Overboard ($10.1 million), A Quiet Place ($6.4 million), I Feel Pretty ($3.7 million), Rampage ($3.3 million), Tully ($2.2 million), Black Panther ($1.9 million) and RBG $1.1 million. This weekend also marks the 13th frame in a row where Black Panther has crossed the top 10, and if it does so next weekend, it will be the first movie to crack the top 10 in 14 consecutive weekends since Avatar. That may not be possible, though, with three new movies hitting theaters, including the highly-anticipated R-rated superhero sequel Deadpool 2, along with Global Road's Show Dogs and Paramount's Book Club. Take a look at the top 10 estimates below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, and check back on Tuesday for next weekend's predictions.