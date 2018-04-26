While promoting Avengers: Infinity War, many Marvel stars including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, and Chadwick Boseman reenacted the Brady Bunch opening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, to fans' delight, they changed the lyrics and the content to instead tell the story of "The Marvel Bunch."

Considering that Avengers: Infinity War is one of Disney's most expensive projects to date, it makes sense that Disney and Marvel are pulling out all of their big guns this week to promote what may be their most successful release yet. New TV Spots of the latest Avengers movie seem to come out every couple hours, and social media sites are regularly filled with promotional material for the movie, including new posters and interviews with the stars.

In addition to social media and trailers, Marvel has pushed to promote their latest release through late night talk shows. The Disney-owned Jimmy Kimmel Live! featured multiple Infinity War stars each night this week, in addition to a number of Infinity War stars appearing as guests on numerous other late night shows, talking about the movie and even doing fun sketches and games with them.

One of the most hilarious sketches on the late night shows was the "Marvel Bunch" song from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Brady Bunch-parody featured Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, and Tom Hiddleston, all singing the familiar TV theme song, but with a new Marvel twist.

The video is currently making its rounds across social media, successfully attracting the attention of Marvel fans, and thus keeping Avengers: Infinity War on people's minds. All in all, it is one of the funniest musical parodies Jimmy Fallon's show has put out recently.

This isn't the first time The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon produced a musical mash-up featuring major stars. For the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Fallon's show featured the movie's stars coming together to sing a hilarious, Star Wars-centric musical number. In addition, last year, Fallon's show created a musical rendition of "All Star" by Smash Mouth made completely from Star Wars clips.

While The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is usually hit-or-miss with audiences, musical numbers and sketches like "The Marvel Bunch" keep people entertained. This was certainly a hilarious mash-up, and even more hilarious considering the number of Marvel stars that agreed to be part of it.

All in all, the promotional work for Avengers: Infinity War has been absolutely remarkable. Whether it's moments like this from The Tonight Show, or the free tickets that were hidden by posters in Australia, Avengers: Infinity War's marketing scheme has become one of the most notable in movie history. It would seem that all of Marvel's hard work will be paying off, as Infinity War is anticipated to have around a half-million opening weekend, which would put its opening weekend up with other record-smashing movies like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Fate of the Furious.