As Infinity War prepares to cross the $2 billion mark at the box office, Robert Downey Jr. decided to take to social media and share a rare glimpse of a scene being filmed from the epic movie. To say that the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is massive would be a huge understatement. Since its release, Infinity War has become a worldwide phenomenon, breaking box office records left and right while supplying the internet with what seems like a never ending supply of memes. So, a peek from behind-the-scenes is pretty awesome, especially when shared by Tony Stark.

Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the MCU back in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie and the rest is history. Now the actor is enjoying the amazing success of Marvel Studios and Infinity War, which threw an abundance of surprises at fans who have been following since the beginning. Now that most of the world has seen Infinity War, Downey Jr. decided that it would be okay to share some awesome behind-the-scenes footage that showcases the first meeting with Thanos' Black Order in New York.

The Infinity War filming footage that Robert Downey Jr. shared features Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch out in the streets. Ruffalo's Bruce Banner reacts to Tony Stark's new nanotechnology, while Wong and Doctor Strange get into fighting position. From there, the camera pans to where you can see the crew and the Russo Brothers sitting in their director's chairs. The video is short, but it's really cool to see how everything on the set was laid out and points to how hard it must be to work on a project that contains so much CG effects.

Though not the reason that Robert Downey Jr. shared the Infinity War behind-the-scenes footage, it was also revealed this weekend that the official release date of the Blu-ray will be August 14th. The release date had been rumored for the past several weeks, but it has now been officially confirmed, which means that fans of the MCU will more than likely be getting a lot more footage like the stuff that Downey Jr. just shared. Fans are hoping that the Russo Brothers will announce the official title of Avengers 4 around the time of the Blu-ray release of Infinity War, since it reportedly contains spoilers for the aforementioned film.

Infinity War was the king of the box office for three consecutive weeks, but was finally knocked out by Deadpool 2 this weekend, which was not a surprise. However, the Merc with a Mouth has pulled up some pretty impressive numbers that have shattered original predictions, making for an interesting opening for Solo: A Star Wars Story next week. That being said, Infinity War is continuing to break records and is about to join the very rare $2 billion club in a few days. You can watch the behind-the-scenes Infinity War footage below, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram account.