One thing that was entirely evident even before Avengers: Infinity War arrived in theaters was that there was going to be an insane amount of characters featured in the movie. That meant the filmmakers had to pull off a pretty impressive balancing act in that regard. While the general consensus seems to be that they pulled it off pretty well, some characters didn't quite get as much screen time as fans may have liked.

Warning: massive spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. This is your final chance to turn back. Captain America and Black Widow had very important parts to play in trying to stop Thanos from getting his hands on all of the Infinity Stones. Unfortunately, all they could do was try, as the Mad Titan succeeded and wiped out half of life in the universe. That includes a great many of The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff didn't get a ton of time on screen, as compared to other characters in the movie. In a recent interview, co-writer Christopher Markus explains why they decided to handle their characters the way they did. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Some of the people, when you weigh up who you are seeing, seem to take a little bit of a back seat in this one. When we did crack them, what we realized was they had far more potential in the movie coming next year, just in terms of how their character would be tested by the story. I'm not telling you what the story is. I will say there is less Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) than you might expect in this movie [Infinity War]. Because they are such hard-bitten people, when a threat comes, they stand there and they take the threat. They don't crack. They don't whimper. They don't start talking about all their failed opportunities. So, there isn't that much to explore, especially when you don't have a lot of time. But there's a lot later."

Originally, Avengers: Infinity War was announced as a Part 1 and Part 2 situation. Later, that was changed and directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo promised both movies would be their own experiences. While that may be true to some degree, it's clear that these movies are still going to be heavily linked to one another. Not only that, but co-write Stephen McFeely says in terms of the story, "We cracked them both [Infinity War and Avengers 4] together, so we had to give ourselves permission to say that some people are going to get more in the next movie."

It looks like Captain America and Black Widow are two of the characters who are going to get more in Avengers 4. Then there are characters like Hawkeye, who literally got nothing in Infinity War but will absolutely be showing up in Avengers 4. As for what we're going to see Steven and Natasha getting up to next year? Our guess is that everyone at Marvel Studios is going to be very tight-lipped on any of the details until frustratingly close to the movie's release. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.