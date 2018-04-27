First off, this article contains spoilers for Infinity War, so read ahead at your own risk. Okay, so does Carol Danvers show up in Infinity War? Technically, the answer to that question is no. However, there's more to that answer. Brie Larson was spotted on the set of the movie last summer as well as the set of the still untitled Avengers 4. Larson was also training for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie with United States Air Force pilots, making for one incredibly busy summer for the actress.

While Captain Marvel does not appear in the meat of Infinity War, she is brought up in a major way in the post-credit scene. Several Marvel Cinematic Universe fans had already predicted that Brie Larson would show up in a post-credit or mid-credit scene after all was said and done. Again, there are Infinity War spoilers ahead. After what seems like a few years of credits, the one and only post-credit scene from the movie pops up.

In the scene, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are seen on Earth after the power of Thanos' famous snap and all hell has broken loose. Fury barks out an order for Hill to call in a code red, but she begins to disintegrate, which leads Fury to take matters into his own hands. As he retrieves a messaging device, he too begins to disintegrate. Before he dies, Fury is able to send out his code red, which ends up going to a new logo, which just happens to be the Captain Marvel logo.

While Carol Danvers wasn't featured in Infinity War, she will more than likely have a pretty large role in the upcoming Avengers 4. The standalone Captain Marvel movie will introduce the character in March, and then she will show up again on the big screen a few short months later in May, for the fourth and final Avengers movie. The whole scenario is very similar to the way that Black Panther was introduced and then featured prominently in Infinity War. But, the Captain Marvel movie takes place in the early 1990s, so it will be interesting to see how Carol Danvers gets brought up to the present day for Avengers 4.

Avengers 4 is now a month away, and the speculation has already begun about how the movie will deal with the events of Infinity War. While nothing is officially confirmed, it seems that time travel will have a large part to play in the movie, especially since we have seen some leaked behind-the-scenes images that feature clean-shaven Captain America along with Iron Man in his first Avengers suit on a New York set, leading many to believe that the Battle of New York will be visited again. While we wait to figure out Captain Marvel's role in Avengers 4, you can go check out Infinity War, which is in theaters now. Check out the trailer below, provided by the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.