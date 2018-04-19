Considering how long many of the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been working together, it is understandable that many of them have actually become close friends over the years. Apparently, so many of them are friends at this point that Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo has revealed that many of them have even formed their own Fantasy Football League.

Production for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 lasted around 11 months, from February 2017 until January of this year. The back-to-back filming of both of these movies not only included the same two directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, but it also included a large number of the same actors. While the specifics on what actors will carry into Avengers 4 probably won't be revealed in full until the release of Avengers: Infinity War, most reports show that a majority of the Infinity War cast will be coming back.

Since these talented individuals were all grouped together for around 11 months, it makes sense that some friendships were formed. Co-director Joe Russo revealed in an interview with BBC Radio that he and many of the cast members who were friends even created their own WhatsApp group and a Fantasy Football league. Here's what he had to say.

"I have a WhatsApp group with quite a few of the actors, we play Fantasy Football together, and we have a WhatsApp chain that's been going for about 2 years now, and it's pretty funny. It's a good group."

Fantasy Football Leagues are common among friend groups, but it's rather funny to think about the Avengers stars having one. We can only wonder which teams each cast member chose, and whether or not their selections had anything to do with their characters. I am sure I am not the only person curious to know if Chris Evans chose the New England Patriots or if Anthony Mackie chose the Atlanta Falcons.

Russo continued to speak about the on-set dynamics and friendships between the cast members.

"I think everyone's been doing this now for a better part of a decade, or close to it. We have been working with most of them for seven years... and now we're at a place where this is a big, happy family. Everyone knows each other really well, and we laugh a lot on set. [Robert Downey Jr.] hosts lunches every day where the cast and my brother and I get together and hang out and talk about the day's work or our lives. We go to dinner together. So, it's a very close-knit group, and it makes it very easy because it's almost like a communal organization, where you've got everyone working towards the same goal which is just to make the best movie possible."

This bit of insight of the friendships and on-set dynamics of the cast and crew from BBC Radio shows how great of a group these people were. We can only assume that this positive set attitude only helped to better the final product, with each of them working to make Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 into better movies. And while that's all fine and dandy, I mostly just want to know who it was that actually won the Avengers Fantasy Football League.