Avengers: Infinity War is an unprecedented cinematic event that kicked off during the world premiere screening last week. The entire cast, except for Chris Evans, was in attendance to see the movie for the very first time. To start the evening off, the Dolby Theater was treated to some words about the 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Robert Downey Jr., who started the whole thing when the first Iron Man movie came out. Downey Jr. was quick to give praise to the whole cast and singled out Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau for kicking off the MCU along with him.

MCU fans were able to see the red carpet from the surrounding streets and watched as their favorite stars entered the premiere, stopping for interviews. We happen to have interviews with the entire cast of Infinity War, which you can check out below. Everybody was on their best behavior during the interviews and tight-lipped about the whole process of making the movie, being extremely careful not to leak any information about what everybody was about to witness. The highlight of the evening, though, had to be Robert Downey Jr.'s speech before the screening, which touched on his past decade with Marvel.

Amazingly, nobody spoiled Infinity War during the premiere. However, Mark Ruffalo ruined the ending back in July during the D23 Expo in an interview with Good Morning America while sitting next to Don Cheadle. Ruffalo spoiled the ending nearly a year before the movie even hit theaters, which is pretty impressive. Tom Holland was also able to spoil Infinity War in front of a packed movie theater in Hollywood, directly before a showing of the film. Holland at least waited until the official opening night to spoil anything from the highly anticipated movie, much to the disappointment of everybody in attendance who had not yet seen Infinity War.

Spoilers or not, Infinity War has gone on to become the highest grossing debut in North America, beating out The Force Awakens by $3 million. Initial projections had the movie at around $200 million, but it was able to easily beat those numbers. Additionally, Infinity War has beat the Fate of the Furious for the worldwide debut with over $630 million, decimating the previous record of $543 million. What's even more astounding, the worldwide total does not include China yet, since the movie has not premiered there yet.

Infinity War is officially in theaters now after the long wait and fans are going crazy for the movie, just like everybody in attendance at the world premiere did. Every time an actor appeared on the screen for the first time, the audience erupted with applause, which is more than likely still going on in movie theaters all over the world with viewers who are seeing the movie for the first time. For those MCU fans who want to know more about the behind-the-scenes action on Infinity War, you can check out our red carpet coverage below, featuring interviews with nearly every member of the gigantic cast.