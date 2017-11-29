The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War is finally here and while the hardcore disciples of Marvel have been waiting ever so (not) patiently for their first look at the beginning of the end of the current state of the MCU, the stars of the movie have been waiting just as patiently and are excited to share it with everybody. Back in July when the debut footage was shown at the Disney D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con, the actors could be seen on the stage with their jaws on the floor and cheering just as loudly as anyone lucky enough to be in attendance, watching themselves and their friends for the first time. The point being, the excitement for the Infinity War trailer is for everybody involved, not just the fans.

Josh Brolin plays Thanos in Infinity War and he's been stepping up his social media presence ever since the movie was announced, showing his training regimen as well as pictures of motion capture work. Brolin's excitement for this project as well as his work as Cable in Deadpool 2 is hard to contain, so it was obvious that he'd hit up his Instagram account to share the trailer. Josh Brolin decided to go the method acting route to share the trailer. He had this to say.

"Dear Mom. Hey, it's me, Than. So, I'm most likely coming home for Christmas but I have to finish this thing first. I think you'll be proud. Anyway, I just wanted to send you this quick shot of me to let you know I'm okay. I love you, and I'll see you as soon as I destroy...sorry...I mean, I'll see you when I finished. Love you! Thanos."

Next up on the list was Chris Pratt, aka, Peter Quill, aka, Star-Lord who actually didn't have much to say while sharing the trailer for Infinity War on Twitter. The actor instead chose a pretty apt emoji of the shocked face. Pratt was just as excited to share the Vanity Fair cover that he shares with Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Holland, and Benedict Cumberbatch, promoting the 10th anniversary of the MCU and the upcoming release of Infinity War.

Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter to retweet Marvel's initial post after the Good Morning America premiere. While he didn't have anything witty to say about the Infinity War trailer, he was pretty excited about the Vanity Fair cover as well. He had this to say.

"Thanks @VanityFair for letting my friends and I bombard your cover in our super casual attire!"

Hemsworth is still riding high off of the success of Thor: Ragnarok, which is still in theaters and raking in the dough. Always keeping his sense of humor intact, sharing a tweet that paid tribute to Thor's destroyed hammer earlier this month. Chadwick Boseman was able to celebrate his birthday while sharing the Infinity War trailer. The actor humorously tweeted.

"Infinity War trailer for my birthday? You shouldn't have. Thanks guys!"

Mark Ruffalo was up next and surprisingly, he didn't spoil the release of the trailer and instead teased that "something big was coming," earlier this week. He shared the trailer and said that his "Hulk senses were tingling," which could be a dig at fellow leaker Tom Holland. Zoe Saldana also took to Twitter to share the brand-new poster for Infinity War, but posted the wrong release date. Whoops...

It's awesome to see the stars of Infinity War share their excitement for the movie and its release. Fans get so excited about any piece of information that they can get their hands on and often lose sight of knowing that the directors and cast are just as excited to share their work with the world. The MCU family is proud of what they have and are still currently still pulling off. You can check out some of their reactions to the Infinity War trailer below, starting with Josh Brolin's Instagram account below.

