While Avengers: Infinity War is already a huge worldwide success, passing the $1 billion mark in record time (11 days), it has set another major box office record in China, just two days before it opens in the Middle Kingdom. Avengers: Infinity War has already taken in a whopping $47.5 million in pre-sales (RMB 302 million), which broke not only the pre-sales record for a Hollywood film in China, crushing the $25 million (RMB 158 million) earned by The Fate of the Furious, but also the all-time Chinese record, surpassing the $47 million (RMB 302 million) set in January by the local blockbuster Monster Hunt 2, ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday.

These healthy pre-sales numbers indicate Avengers: Infinity War could set even more box office records in China when it officially opens there on May 11, the movie's final international market. It could easily surpass the record for the biggest superhero movie in China, which is Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron, which took in $240.1 million in the Middle Kingdom back in 2015, a figure which most believe is attainable for Avengers: Infinity War. Its sights could be set even higher, though, since Infinity War's pre-sales mark has nearly doubled The Fate of the Furious' Hollywood record with just two days left until its release.

Avengers: Age of Ultron opened with an impressive $155.7 million debut in China, but it was only in theaters for five weeks, dropping off quite steadily each week for a Chinese total of $240.1 million. The Fate of the Furious, on the other hand, had even more longevity, opening huge at $184.9 million, and while it did drop off substantially each subsequent weekend, it remained in theaters for nine weeks, earning a total of $392.8 million. The Chinese hit Monster Hunt 2 put up similar numbers, opening with $187.9 million in mid-February, and ending its run in mid-April with a Chinese total of $360.9 million.

With all of that being said, if Avengers: Infinity War manages to earn upwards of $300 million or $400 million in the Middle Kingdom, it could help propel Infinity War to over $2 billion worldwide, a mark only three films have surpassed in history, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion), Titanic ($2.187 billion) and Avatar ($2.788 billion). As of now, Avengers: Infinity War has taken in $1.216 billion, currently the second highest worldwide total of the year behind another Marvel hit, Black Panther, which has earned $1.338 billion since its release in mid-February.

The Chinese box office market has only grown stronger, after a 2017 which brought the country's highest-grossing movie in history, Wolf Warrior 2, which earned $854.4 million from China alone, and $870.3 million worldwide, making it the seventh-highest grossing movie worldwide, despite earning just $2.7 million in North America. To date, there are three Chinese films in the global top 10 at the box office, Operation Red Sea in third place with $579.2 million, Detective Chinatown 2 in fifth place with $544.1 million and Monster Hunt 2 in eighth place with $367.7 million. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on this new box office record for Avengers: Infinity War earlier today.