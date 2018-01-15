Chris Evans has taken the hype for Infinity War up a notch while appearing at Ace Comic-Con in Arizona over the weekend. The actor declared that Marvel "doesn't miss" when they put out a new project, which is for the most part, true. Out of the 17 interconnected movies that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only 2 have come in with some mediocre reviews, including The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World. Even then, all of Marvel's movies have had Fresh ratings on the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Chris Evans appeared at Ace Comic-Con with Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) and Anthony Mackie (The Falcon) to discuss all things Marvel over the weekend, which led to talk of the upcoming movies Infinity War and Avengers 4, which have fans super hyped up, but also cautiously optimistic. There's a lot of pressure to deliver something to the fans that have been watching the MCU grow for 10 years and nearly through 20 movies. Both Infinity War and Avengers 4 will lead to a new phase of the MCU that has fans speculating about what will be next.

While discussing Infinity War and the last 10 years of the MCU, Chris Evans was nonchalant about the pressure and instead focused on the good that has personally come from him after being in 7 of the movies, with 2 more on the way. Additionally, the actor talked about how excited he is to be a part of the huge narrative that has been strung together. Marvel has set the bar for franchise building that Hollywood is trying to catch up to. Evans had this to say.

"That was the best part of this movie, is that you really kind of, it really was for the first time for me feeling like... the first few movies it's almost like it's happening to somebody else. You kind of feel like you're watching it happen, but you're not actually a part of it. This was kind of the first movie where you actually felt like you had a seat at the table and you belonged and it was so nice to have all these other franchises that you've watched and admired come to a set where you're like oh man, I belong here, and all these great people are part of a movie that we're all doing together, and it was just wonderful because all of those franchises, well, let's be honest. Marvel doesn't miss. They haven't missed yet. They're batting a thousand."

Chris Evans went on to talk about how rewarding the experience of playing Captain America has been and how the fans have been so passionate. Though he admits to not knowing how Marvel has pulled off such a massive feat, he does attribute some of it to there not being a weak link in the chain. He explains.

"I don't know how they do that. They don't miss and so to see all these actors come together from all these other franchises that I've seen as fans be exchanging dialogue with me was overwhelming and really just so satisfying because really truly, there's not one bad apple."

Evans also taps into something that is evident on the screen, which is that it looks and feels like everybody gets along like one giant family. The MCU has truly made something that comes across as authentic from the finished product and all the way to how the projects are promoted and marketed.

It was recently announced that Avengers 4 has wrapped production, sending the Russo Brothers into post-production. The announcement was made by the directing duo when they posted a picture of a giant cake featuring the villainous Thanos reaching for the Infinity Stones. Though the project is in post, there will more than likely be reshoots and some additional filming over the course of the next year.

Infinity War hits theaters on May 4th, 2018 and it appears as if the cast of the movie are just as excited as seeing it as the fans. Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, and Anthony Mackie seemed to be having blast out in Arizona promoting the movie and signing autographs as well as posing for goofy pictures with fans. There's a lot of hype surrounding the Infinity War and Avengers 4, but Chris Evans isn't worried. You can read more about Chris Evans' thoughts on the MCU via ComicBook.com.