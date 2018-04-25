Avengers: Infinity War screenwriter Stephen McFeely has teased that the movie could end in a cliffhanger. Marvel fans have pretty much come to accept that the wait for the still untitled Avengers 4 will be a pretty long one, but now that there have been mentions of a cliffhanger like AMC's The Walking Dead, the wait may seem a lot longer. A cliffhanger ending for Infinity War has been pretty much expected for months, but fans were left with a bit of relief when the Russo Brothers started to say that each movie will stand on its own.

When Infinity War was initially announced, it was going to have a part one and part two, which the Russo Brothers soon distanced themselves from. The directors have been telling the press in recent months that the movie and Avengers 4 will be two distinct stories, instead of feeling like one big experience that is chopped in half. Many Marvel fans took this as a sign that we wouldn't be left with a crazy cliffhanger, but it appears that we might be getting one anyway.

In a recent interview, Infinity War screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus hinted that a cliffhanger will be used at the end of the movie. The two were talking about The Walking Dead and how much they liked the ending that kept fans hungry and talking about its finale. The two likened it to "water cooler talk," in which fans in a work setting talk about what could happen next. Markus said, "I liked that cliffhanger," while talking about The Walking Dead, which led to McFeely seemingly confirming that Infinity War will end in a similar way. He had this to say.

"That's a water cooler... Well, yes, you will have a water cooler year. You'll have a water cooler, year."

In another interview, Joe Russo talked about how much he thinks that Infinity War and Avengers 4 will be their own movies and standalone, likening them to Captain America: Civil War. So, while we will probably end up getting a cliffhanger ending, it might not be as bad as everybody thinks that it will be. Regardless, Marvel fans are going to be impatiently waiting for the still untitled Avengers 4 the minute that the credits roll at the end of Infinity War. Joe Russo explains.

"I think the reaction is that in Winter Soldier and Civil War, we like complicated stories. We like stories that are in bounds. And Thanos is the toughest villain they've ever faced, and it's going to cost these heroes a lot if they're going to beat him. We like robust concepts, and so I think that when people are done with the movie, that hopefully it's a cathartic experience for them and they feel it was a worthy finale to 10 years of filmmaking."

Marvel fans will not have to wait very long to see how Infinity War ends, since it opens in just a few short days. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will undergo some major changes after the release of Infinity War and Avengers 4, which adds even more anxiety for hardcore fans. In the end, it seems that everybody will be happy with the outcomes of both movies in the end, according to the cast and crew responsible for making the movies. You can read the rest of the interview with Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus over at ComicBook.