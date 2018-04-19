Yet another awesome clip from Avengers: Infinity War has been released today, this time featuring Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive of Thanos' Black Order taking on the Avengers. The new clip from the most anticipated movie of the summer is quite possibly the most action-packed scene that we've laid eyes on thus far, especially in terms of length. In an odd twist of fate, it seems that the Avengers have the upper hand in the battle, which is different from most of the promotional material for Infinity War that we have seen to date.

Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive are battling with Steve Rogers, Black Widow and Falcon in the new Infinity War clip. Black Widow takes down Corvus Glaive with relative ease while Rogers needs a helping hand with Proxima Midnight. Just as things look like they're going to take a dark turn, Falcon swoops in and kicks Midnight to the ground next to the struggling Corvus Glaive. Black Widow approaches saying, "we don't want to kill you, but we will..."

The choreography of the epic fight scene is really well done, helping immerse the viewer into the battle. Plus, it's the best look at Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive that has been shown in any of the promotional material for Infinity War. That being said, the motion capture work looks like some next-level special effects, which isn't really a surprise. Josh Brolin has been talking about his amazement of the motion capture technology utilized in the movie ever since he first saw footage of himself as the mighty Thanos.

It was revealed earlier this week that Fargo and The Leftovers actress Carrie Coon voices Proxima Midnight in Infinity War. As for the rest of the Black Order, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor plays Ebony Maw, Terry Notary plays Cull Obsidian, and Corvus Glaive is played by a mystery actor at this time. Some rumors suggest that Corvus Glaive, who is the Mad Titan's key general, could be Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage. It's hard to tell from the new clip, since the character only says two words and isn't shown as much as Proxima Midnight.

The Black Order is helping Thanos recover the Infinity Stones and we've already seen the power of Ebony Maw while he tortures Doctor Strange. It's not clear where this new Infinity War clip takes place, but it looks to be before Steve Rogers gets his Vibranium shield, as he is seen taking over Corvus Glaive's weapon in the new clip. All of the mysteries surrounding the movie will be revealed in just a few short days. The Russo Brothers are keeping a tight lid on the movie as well as the official title of Avengers 3, which will be released sometime after the release of Avengers 3. You can check out the new Infinity War clip featuring the Black Order below, thanks to the Good Morning America YouTube channel.