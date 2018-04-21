There's a new Avengers: Infinity War clip floating around that is an extended version of a quick sneak peek we saw last week. It shows Tony Stark leaning on the Cauldron of the Cosmos, with Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation taking a swipe at the tech genius for being so aloof in the face of danger. Now we get to see more of this scene, which has Bruce Banner expelling a lot of exposition about who and what Thanos is and will do. It also has Tony Stark and Stephen Strange cracking jokes about Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream. The humor seems out of place for such a heavy moment in the movie. And it almost reaches Joss Whedon levels of 'why are they doing this right now'? Are jokes really appropriate at such a dire time?

While many fans are beyond hyped to see the next Avengers adventure, some are getting a little worried about the jokes. No one really wants to ask the question, 'What if Infinity War is bad?' Because how can it possibly be? But this clip is starting to get a few fans worried. And we're even hearing The Phantom Menace brought up a time or too this morning. We should all probably calm down, though. It won't be that bad. Right?

The cast of Infinity War is making the rounds on an intense promotional tour and bringing new clips from the highly anticipated movie along with them. In a recent appearance, Benedict Cumberbatch brought yet another new clip from Infinity War that features Bruce Banner warning Tony Stark about the true threat of Thanos inside Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum. It takes a moment and some more convincing, but Stark finally starts to see that Thanos is going to be a lot of trouble for the Avengers. But that's okay, cause he has a Ben and Jerry's ice cream flavor named after him. Doctor Strange has actually had some. The Scorcerer Supreme finds it a bit 'chalky'.

Bruce Banner was last seen in Thor: Ragnarok with the Asgardians, right before Thanos arrived to procure the Tesseract from Loki. The new clip for Infinity War has Banner telling Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, and Wong everything that he knows about the impending visit from Thanos, and it doesn't sound good for anybody. Banner says, "He invades planets, he takes what he wants, he wipes out half the population... He sent Loki." Stark still seems unphased by these warnings from Banner as he tries to take in all of the information.

The latest Infinity War clip is one of the longer that we've seen so far. Bruce Banner continues and reveals that Thanos already has the Space Stone and the Power Stone, and that there's no telling what he can do if and when he gathers all six of the Infinity Stones. Doctor Strange chimes in to say that the Mad Titan "could destroy life on a scale hither to undreamt of." This next part of the clip has already been shared and it involves Strange taking a swipe at Tony Stark as he rests his body up against the Cauldron of the Cosmos and mocks the good Doctor.

Once Tony Stark finally realizes what's going on, he asks why they can't just destroy the Time Stone, aka the Eye of Agamotto. Stark pitches the idea of getting rid of the stone to prevent Thanos from gaining control of all six. However, Doctor Strange and Wong explain that they "swore an oath to protect the time stone with our lives." It's only now that the true threat of Thanos fully registers for Tony Stark. Infinity War isn't going to be something that Stark can sweet talk his way out of. So, seeing the weight of it, we get some more jokes thrown in for good measure. Which is naturally a very Marvel thing to do. But this is some heavy stuff that some believe should be taken a little more seriously. The strangest thing about the scene is that it looks like a moment pulled from The Cannonball Run, with the cast about to crack each other up at any moment.

Infinity War opens in just a few short days and there will be more clips released. For those hoping to see the movie without any spoilers, they'll want to avoid the Jimmy Kimmel Live show this coming week, since the cast will be on every night for the theatrical debut, starting Monday, April 23rd, which is also the night of the big world premiere of Infinity War. Though a lot of footage has been released over the last several weeks, nothing has really been given away. Instead, Marvel fans have been left wanting more. You can check out the new clip from Infinity War below, thanks to The Graham Norton Show.