Avengers: Infinity War has officially been in theaters for over a week as of this writing, which has led to many repeat visits to the movie theater by hardcore fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Upon second and in some cases, third viewings, the clues setting up Avengers 4 start to pop up in more obvious ways than the first time around. The Russo Brothers still remain tight-lipped about certain pieces of the movie, but they have let some stuff slide in the last week. There are SPOILERS for Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Infinity War saw the deaths of many of the MCU's most popular superheroes, but some of these characters including Black Panther, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Gamora all have new movies coming out in the near future, so it's obvious that some of these deaths will not be permanent. In the case of Gamora, the Russo Brothers have confirmed that she is trapped within the Soul Stone. While this does not confirm that she will return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it has already been leaked that she will appear in Avengers 4, thanks to leaked set photos.

When looking at the events of Infinity War, all roads lead back to Doctor Strange. Strange was fiercely protective of the Time Stone throughout the movie and then very calmly handed the precious stone over to Thanos in exchange for Tony Stark's life. Strange didn't seem to be too broken up about it because he's been to the future and out of all of the 14 million possibilities, he knows the one that will end up with the Avengers on top. Doctor Strange sets up Avengers 4, but it isn't clear just how exactly his vision of the future works out.

Avengers 4 will also see some characters who were not around in Infinity War. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will show up, and other characters including Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will reportedly have big roles to play in the upcoming movie. Additionally, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) will all have a part in the epic finale of phase 3 of the MCU.

Bruce Banner and the Hulk's relationship seem to be going through a rough patch in Infinity War. This will have to be resolved in Avengers 4 and may hold the key of how Thanos is ultimately beat. Hulk may be able to get a second round in the fight and end up victorious this time around. Of course, the Russo Brothers and screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus are not out to share any secrets, but it appears that there are plenty of clues laid out in Infinity War. It just remains a mystery how everything will unfold during the course of Avengers 4. You can read more about these clues at The Hollywood Reporter.