Actor Benicio Del Toro, who has played the Collector in a number of MCU movies, has theorized that his character actually survived the events Avengers: Infinity War. While Del Toro has no appearances confirmed for upcoming Marvel movies, he still remains hopeful for his future in the franchise.

Benicio Del Toro made his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2013 in Thor: The Dark World, and then returned a year later in Guardians of the Galaxy. It looked as though we had seen the last of the Collector for four years, until Del Toro finally returned to Marvel earlier this year in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Collector was briefly shown in a sequence in Infinity War where he was being interrogated by Thanos, but it was all revealed to just be an illusion by Thanos using the Reality Stone. The illusion revealed that Thanos had already completely decimated the Collector's museum, which a number of Marvel fans interpreted as confirmation that the Collector had been killed. However, one of the biggest rules in superhero movies is that if you don't see the body, they are not really dead. Even in Marvel movies, if you see the body, they still sometimes find ways to come back.

While promoting his upcoming movie Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Benicio Del Toro was asked by CinemaBlend if he really thought that the Collector was dead. Here is what he had to say.

"I think he's alive. Yeah... I think that, you know, I think he's alive. You're talking to him!"

In the comics, the Collector is an Elder, which is an ancient, seemingly immortal race that has managed to live for millions of years. Because of this, they are very difficult to kill. While it's possible that Thanos managed to take the life of the Collector using the Infinity Stones, it wouldn't be too shocking if the Collector managed to survive the incident, or even if he managed to come back from the dead later down the road.

Actor Jeff Goldblum, who appeared as the Grandmaster, another Marvel Elder, in Thor: Ragnarok, has expressed interest in starring in a movie starring himself and Benicio Del Toro as the Collector. Del Toro recently stated that he would also be interested in starring in this movie with Jeff Goldblum, mostly just to get the chance to work with Goldblum, who he's never even met. If the Collector is actually still alive after Avengers: Infinity War, as Del Toro seems to think, this team-up movie may end up being a real possibility.

All in all, it would be great to see more of Benicio Del Toro in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Del Toro hinted at in his interview with CinemaBlend. Though he's appeared in three movies already, we have not really received the chance to see the Collector as an in-depth character, so it would be interesting to see more of him down the road, possibly learning about his mysterious past. Only time will tell if the Collector actually survived his run in with Thanos.