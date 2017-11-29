The Avengers: Infinity War trailer was released today and Marvel fans have been able to let out a collective exhale because it looks even better than anybody could have imagined. But for those lucky enough to have witnessed the footage shown at the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, there was some pretty amazing scenes that were left out. The footage has gained mythical status over the last few months with crummy smartphone leaks getting taken down minutes after being uploaded, leading to a lot of talk about the scenes that weren't present in the new trailer.

One of the main scenes that was shown over the summer and gained a lot of momentum was how Thor ended up meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy. In the still unreleased footage, Thanos is seen grabbing The God of Thunder by the head and tossing him into space, which leads to him crashing into the Milano, with a surprised crew of Guardians. Put together with the footage that is in the Infinity War trailer, we get a better idea about how the Guardians of the Galaxy get mixed up with the Avengers.

Another one of the scenes that didn't make it into the trailer featured Tony Stark chilling in space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. It was actually one of the first things that was hinted about when Infinity War was announced, leading to speculation that Iron Man was going to show up in some capacity for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which obviously did not happen. In the new trailer, Iron Man is seen receiving an epic beat down courtesy of Thanos on what looks like the alien planet Battleworld.

Another scene that was shown over the summer and not included in the Infinity War trailer also included the Guardians if the Galaxy and showed Star-Lord attempting an assault on Thanos. In the clip, Star-Lord is charging up to the Mad Titan with his gun drawn, running up platforms that Doctor Strange created with his Cosmic Magic. The sequence looked as if Star-Lord was running through mid-air and was something that many fans were left speculating about, particularly how Doctor Strange meets up with the Guardians crew. Another scene that was shown over the summer was the aforementioned Thor getting tossed by the head into space. In the Infinity War trailer, Thor is seen in some kind of danger, sacrificing himself. Another moment missing is when the D23 and SDCC footage showed The Gransmaster's ship crashing to earth.

Obviously, the most talked about footage shown at the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con was when Thanos picked up a moon and threw it at the Avengers. The awe-inspiring power was one of the key elements of the hype surrounding the trailer and Marvel was wise not to include it in the Infinity War trailer. Now, the legend can only grow and the hype surrounding the movie will be that much more crazy than it already is. Unfortunately, that footage from over the summer has not been officially released.

There are a number of quick character shots that are absent from the new footage, most notably perhaps is that of Gamora looking horrified as Thanos says, "Fun isn't something one considers when balancing the universe, but this does put a smile on my face". That line is still in the trailer but it's positioned different, and not set to look like he's talking to his daughter. But in the meantime, you can check out the brand-new trailer for Infinity War below, courtesy of Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel.