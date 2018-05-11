Often times, with a movie like Avengers: Infinity War, fans or journalists will comb back through the myriad of rumors that had surfaced ahead of the release, and see what was true, and what was false. One enterprising Reddit fan decided to take this sort of exploration to another level, by pointing out that the Avengers: Infinity War poster released at Comic-Con 2017, actually had several spoilers that most fans missed. If you still haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, there will be SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

The Infinity War Comic-Con poster featured Thanos (Josh Brolin), wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, right in the middle, with various MCU heroes, picked seemingly at random, flanking the Mad Titan on both sides. A Reddit user named "aliyaghi" recently revealed the poster again, while pointing out some of the spoilers that were hidden for fans, who would not get the full context of said spoilers until after the movie was released. The first spoiler is quite obvious, and has been seen before this poster.

The first spoiler centers on Thanos, who is seen hoisting his Infinity Gauntlet with all six of the Infinity Stones. Granted, there have been images of Thanos sporting a full Infinity Gauntlet in the past, and there's no way fans could have known for sure that Thanos would ultimately get all six Infinity Stones by the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Still, the image of Thanos and his full Gauntlet still do count as a spoiler, since he's seen in the trailers sporting just a few of the stones.

The second spoiler can be found in the upper left hand corner of the poster, where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is seen with two working eyes. Of course, this poster was released months before Thor: Rangarok hit theaters, where Thor managed to lose one of his eyes, resulting in the mighty Asgardian being forced to wear an eyepatch for a period of time, before getting a fully functional eye back. That corner of the poster also features the third spoiler, since the poster groups together Thor, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) and they become a trio, of sorts, in the movie as well.

The fourth spoiler is perhaps the most poignant, with the debris seen just to the left of Thanos' leg, seemingly foreshadowing the disintegration of several MCU heroes, after Thanos obtains all six of the Infinity Stones and wipes out half of existence with the snap of his fingers. The fifth spoiler is next to Thanos' other leg, with the trees foreshadowing the epic battle in Wakanda featured in Avengers: Infinity War. The sixth spoiler is Gamora (Zoe Saldana) shown on the right side of the poster, prominently, near the front, while the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are on the other side. This hints that Gamora has a much bigger role to play than her Guardians counterparts, which is quite accurate. The seventh and final spoiler is at the bottom right corner where Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is seen next to Nebula (Karen Gillan), foreshadowing how they team up after "the snap" on Titan. Take a look at the poster and these spoilers below, courtesy of Reddit.