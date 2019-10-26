Avengers: Infinity War almost contained a bloody Captain America scene involving mashed potatoes. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have recently been out doing interviews and discussing ideas that almost made it into Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Like most ideas that ended up on the cutting room floor, it was for a good reason. In this case, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was not into watching Captain America eat bloody mashed potatoes. McFeely explains.

"There was one scene, it was in Infinity War. We wrote it, we didn't shoot it. It was part and parcel of a whole thing where we realized we were picking up the characters too early in their arc before Thanos had gotten to them. It was a scene of basically Widow, Falcon and Cap in hiding post-Civil War and they'd just been through a big fight with criminals, and Cap was eating mashed potatoes, and Falcon says, 'You're bleeding into your mashed potatoes.' He looks at him like... yeah he is bleeding into his mashed potatoes. I remember Kevin (Feige) going 'He's bleeding into his mashed potatoes?! I don't want to see that!' Yeah, maybe we went a little too... something."

So yeah, it's a good thing we didn't have to watch Steve Rogers bleed all over and eat his mashed potatoes. However, it would have been a treat for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to see what Cap and crew were up to in between Civil War and Infinity War on the big screen. The Avengers: Infinity War Prelude comic found the heroes underground, operating as vigilantes for two years, outside of the MCU as a whole.

It wasn't until Wanda and Vision were attacked by Black Order members Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight that Captain America made it back to reunite the Avengers and take on Thanos. There were a lot of ways the story could have gone, but Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, the Russo Brothers, and Kevin Feige were all able to concisely tell a huge story with a ton of characters over the course of two movies. MCU fans were deeply invested by this point and helped to make Avengers: Endgame the highest grossing movie of all time.

Now that the dust has settled, the MCU is looking towards the future, which will introduce new characters in Phase 4 and Phase 5. In addition, we will see some old favorites like Black Widow, Thor, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Wanda, Vision, and Hawkeye, but it looks like Chris Evans is really done playing Captain America for good this time. Robert Downey Jr. is also done playing Iron Man, so it's up to a new group of heroes, along with some well-known characters to come take over. With that being said, don't expect any of them to eat any bloody mashed potatoes. The interview with Stephen McFeely was originally conducted by IGN.