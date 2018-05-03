This article discusses every casualty and intricate details of. Do not read if you want to avoid spoilers. Avengers: Infinity War ends with Thanos (Josh Brolin) achieving his goal of killing half the life in the universe. As Thor (Chris Hemsworth) buries Stormbreaker into his chest at the climactic Battle of Wakanda, Thanos snaps his fingers. His power complete after collecting all six Infinity Stones, the dastardly deed is done. We watch in horror as many of our beloved heroes disintegrate into nothingness. It is a shocking ending to a valiant, but eventually failed effort. But is it really final?

The comic world is filled with resurrections. Characters die and come back all the time. No one is truly gone, especially when billion dollar franchises are staked to their characters. In a way it's silly. Marvel Studios has already greenlighted the sequels to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. There isn't a chance in hell that the Black Panther is dead. That movie's already made $1.3 billion at the box office and hasn't even hit the home video market. Breathe easy folks, the staggering body count at the end of Infinity War surely will not stand.

Before we discuss the possibilities of life after death, let's rundown how the body count got so high. From the very start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos has been searching for the Infinity Stones. They are Space, Mind, Reality, Power, Soul, and Time; six elemental objects created at the birth of the universe that wield immeasurable powers. Thanos forces Eitri (Peter Dinklage), the leader of Nidavellir and creator of Mjolnir, to forge the Infinity Gauntlet. This is the weapon that gives Thanos control of the stones.

Heimdall and Loki

Infinity War opens with Thanos and his Black Order having decimated Thor's ship. As the God of Thunder watches helplessly, Heimdall (Idris Elba) is stabbed in the chest by the ruthless Titan. The brave Asgardian saves Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) by sending him to Earth using the Bifrost. As Thanos tortures Thor, his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) gives up the Tesseract to save him. Then in a final act of bravery for the once villainous Loki, he attempts to stab Thanos in the throat after getting within striking distance. Thanos grabs Loki by the neck and squeezes the life out of him. The evil Titan savagely states, "No resurrections this time". He crushes the Tesseract to reveal the Space Stone. At this point, Thanos already has the Power Stone after destroying Xandar.

Gamora

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has the most tragic and personal demise of any character in Infinity War. Gamora begs Peter, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), to kill her before being captured by Thanos. When the Guardians face Thanos on Knowhere, Peter cannot summon the courage to murder his beloved. Thus Gamora ends up in the clutches of her adopted father. The Mad Titan takes the Reality Stone, the Aether in Thor: The Dark World, from the Collector (Benicio Del Toro). On his ship, the Sanctuary II, Thanos tortures Nebula (Karen Gillan) to force Gamora's biggest secret. She discovered the location of the Soul Stone. Gamora takes her father to Vormir, where he is tested by the cursed keeper of the Soul Stone, the Red Skull. Thanos sacrifices his beloved daughter. He throws Gamora over a cliff, the deadly toll needed to capture the Soul Stone.

Ebony Maw

Apart from the ass-kicking Thanos, my favorite baddie in Infinity War is Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). This Black Order member is the spectacularly powerful telepath that captures Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in New York City. He escapes with the Sorcerer Supreme on a Q-ship to Titan, gleefully torturing him to give up the Eye of Agamotto, also known as the Time Stone. Maw is outwitted by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). They blow a hole in the ship that sucks him into space, just like the finale of Aliens.

Deaths on Titan

Tony Stark crashes Ebony Maw's Q-ship on Titan. He and Spider-Man are joined by half the Guardians, Star-Lord, Drax (Dave Bautista), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). They engage Thanos in a hardcore, vicious battle to tear the Infinity Gauntlet off his hand. But as Mantis immobilizes Thanos, he reveals his murder of Gamora. This causes Peter to strike out in anger, allowing Thanos to get loose. The Titan then beats them all to a pulp, severely injuring Tony Stark. Perhaps the most pivotal moment of Infinity War happens when Dr. Strange gives Thanos the Time Stone to save Tony's life. This is something he swore never to do, but changed his mind after using the Eye to see every possible outcome of the war. Thanos wins in fourteen million permutations, except for one. Thanos leaves Titan with the stone and heads to Wakanda. After snapping his fingers there, Drax, Mantis, Star-Lord, Dr. Strange, and Spider-Man are killed on Titan.

The Battle of Wakanda

Infinity War's climactic battle is a free for all massacre in Wakanda. The Black Order attacks to recover the Mind Stone from Vision (Paul Bettany). The Avengers work feverishly to remove it from his android noggin. They run out of time, but not before defeating the Black Order. Bruce Banner kills Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) using the Hulk Buster armor. Okoye (Danai Gurira), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) shred Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon). The Vision, who gets his ass kicked mercilessly throughout, spears Corvus Glaive (Michael James Shaw).

The Scarlett Witch kills her beloved Vision (Paul Bettany) before destroying the Mind Stone. Her victory is short lived. Thanos appears in Wakanda. He uses the Time Stone to bring Vision back, then rips the Mind Stone out of his head. Even though Thor lands a crippling blow with Stormbreaker. Thanos has already won. In a snap, half the universe dies. Bucky (Sebastian Stan), Scarlet Witch, Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) crumble into dust. Captain America (Chris Evans) cries "Oh God" as his colleagues die before him.