Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have been giving some pretty candid interviews ever since the movie hit theaters, detailing their choices for the end of the movie as well as championing Thanos as the protagonist. Now, McFeely has addressed the deaths in the film and claiming that he and Markus have no regrets about killing any specific character. The screenwriters are trying to make it clear that Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees aren't going to be able to figure out the method to their madness. There are SPOILERS for Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Infinity War was touted from the beginning as a movie with dark undertones by the Russo Brothers, who even teased the deaths of some of the MCU's biggest stars. However, not one fan sitting in theaters over the last week expected to see King T'Challa from Black Panther be one of those characters. Black Panther is currently Marvel's highest grossing movie and broke all kinds of records upon its release back in February.

Infinity War screenwriter Stephen McFeely has now opened up about T'Challa's on screen death and admits that he and Christopher Markus would do it all over again. The screenwriting duo have no regrets about killing off any of the characters, no matter how gut-wrenching it was for MCU fans to see some of their favorite superheroes bite the dust. As it turns out, Black Panther wasn't really a thing while they were writing and even filming Infinity War. McFeely explains.

"First of all, we would do it all over again. But remember, when we're writing (Infinity War), and even shooting, there is no Black Panther movie. We don't know it's going to be so good, so effective, so resonant. And we had to treat all these characters the same. People who leave us (in Infinity War) are the leads of their own franchises. And Black Panther's no different. We wanted that thing that happens at the end of that movie to have as much impact as possible. If you're very carefully getting rid of your supporting cast, then it does seem like you're pulling your punch."

While Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have no regrets about the deaths of certain characters and they claim that Avengers 4 will not go the way that everybody thinks that it will, everybody knows that Black Panther 2 is on the way, along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. While these deaths are supposedly "final," it seems that Avengers 4 will have to indeed go the way that many MCU fans think it will go, which will have to make for a very interesting twist to keep fans interested. T'Challa will be back in one way or another as will the Guardians and Peter Parker.

Infinity War packs an emotional wallop and teases deaths that didn't happen in the movie, although everybody thought they would. But now, it's time to figure out just exactly where everybody went when they turned to dust towards the end of the movie as well as where Thanos teleported. There are heavy nods to the comic book source material, but nothing is ever that simple for the MCU. Regardless, we still have a year to wait and see, so might as well get comfortable. You can read the rest of what Stephen McFeely had to say about the deaths in Infinity War over at BuzzFeed.