Despite not appearing in Avengers: Infinity War at all, Marvel's Defenders still managed to get at least a slight nod in the latest Marvel movie. Surprisingly, the Easter Egg wasn't on Earth, but instead on board the Milano with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Mild spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

Considering how enormous of a comic-book movie event Infinity War was, it is completely understandable that it managed to include a great number of Easter Eggs and cameos. Those who have seen it noticed that even characters we never expected to see again returned for this massive culmination of heroes. Additionally, the movie managed to include cameos from Stan Lee, along with characters from Arrested Development.

Though the Defenders themselves like Daredevil and Jessica Jones did not make appearances, there was still a classic reference to the Marvel heroes. However, the reference was moreso a reference to the Defenders from the comics than the Defenders from the Netflix series.

During the very first scene featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy in Infinity War, Groot is shown being clearly distracted by an arcade-style handheld video game. This scene featured a close-up of Groot's video game, revealing the name to be "Arcade Defenders," with the "Defenders" part of the name being the "Defenders" logo from the comics.

The thing is, "Arcade Defender" already is a video game from the 1980s. How the game made its way into space has yet to be explained, but it's still a fun reference for those who have played the game in the past. The "Arcade Defender" logo was already similar to the Defenders logo, so it really didn't take much to make the "Arcade Defender" logo look like the comic logo. All they needed to do was make the edges a little sharper and the Easter Egg would be good to go.

It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but it still included the iconic "Defenders" title on the screen. It was certainly in a place that no one would have expected to see it, but it was still a suitable nod to the fan favorite heroes from the comics. The classic Defenders logo certainly has a much more retro appearance than the current Defenders logo from the Netflix series, so it's understandable why the classic logo was chosen over the current one.

Unfortunately, the fact that this was the only nod to the Netflix heroes is certainly disappointing to a number of Marvel fans. People who enjoy shows like The Defenders and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have hoped for years that they would finally see these heroes join forces with the Avengers, and Infinity War would have been the perfect place for this to happen.

Even if we didn't see the likes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones joining the Avengers, this subtle reference to the classic heroes is still appreciated. While Marvel Studios will likely never bring the Defenders themselves to the screen, we at least have moments like this to look forward to, in addition to the return of the Defenders heroes to their Netflix shows later this year.