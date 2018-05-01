It's looking more and more like Marvel decided to cut at least one major scene from Infinity War. The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seemingly lived up to the hype in the eyes of most. Marvel Studios' highly ambitious crossover event had a lot to balance and luckily, they pulled it off. But a lot changed during the production process and it's become increasingly clear that a significant scene was cut from the movie.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War, so turn back now if you've yet to see the movie. During the opening scene, Hulk dukes it out with Thanos, only to get his butt handed to him badly. Upon his return to Earth, Hulk retreats back into Bruce Banner and we never see the big green guy show up again. However, there were shots of Hulk in the trailers that didn't make it into the movie and now, thanks to some toys that have arrived online, it appears as though Hulk was supposed to have some more screen time at one point or another.

The latest is Hasbro's Avengers: Infinity War Hulk Out Hulkbuster Figure. The figure features the Hulkbuster armor, which Bruce Banner was sporting during the movie's climactic conflict in Wakanda. However, it was just Banner inside and Hulk never busted out of the armor, as this figure implies. Though, Banner did try to force Hulk to come out near the end of the fight, unsuccessfully. Hasbro's figure, which retails for $59.99 is described as follows.

"Imagine Hulk bulking up and hulking out with the Hulk Out Hulkbuster, featuring lights, sounds, and phrases! When the Hulk figure is inside the Hulkbuster armor, press the center button to activate Hulkbuster phrases and sound effects. Then, bust out of the Hulkbuster armor by pressing the buttons on the side, and send the armor pieces flying! Once Hulk is busted out, reassemble the pieces of the Hulkbuster armor to build up a 13.5-inch Hulkbuster armor figure! Press the center button on the Hulk figure for more Hulk phrases and sounds, and press the buttons on the figure's back for smashing fist action!"

It would have made sense for Hulk to come out during the movie's final fight in some respects, but directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo clearly had a change of heart about that at some point during the process. Possibly somewhat late in the game. Is it just that Hulk literally became scared after his fight with Thanos? There's been no explanation offered so far, but that seems to be the most likely reason at this point.

In addition to this figure, a similar GameStop exclusive Funko Pop toy reveals Hulk busting out of the Hulkbuster armor as well. Taking that into account, along with the missing trailer footage, and it seems quite a bit like some major Hulk action wound up on the cutting room floor. Let's just hope we get some more of the big guy in Avengers 4 next year. You can check out images of the toys for yourself below. This was previously reported by Comicbook.com.

I don’t know if this is a spoiler toy but Hasbro made a Hulk in Hulkbuster toy... surprisingly it looks okay. Better than the other toy figures posted in above thread. pic.twitter.com/Q8vuL8CoD7 — Honor🎬watched IW x2 (@HrkM_) April 28, 2018