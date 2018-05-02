There are major SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War below, so read ahead at your own risk. Infinity War hasn't even been in theaters for a full week and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have already taken to the internet to share memes from the movie as well as a new site that will let you know if Thanos killed you at the end of the movie. The Mad Titan was able to snap his fingers at the end of Infinity War, instantly killing off half of the universe, were you one of the lucky ones?

A new site called didthanoskill.me allows MCU fans to visit the site and discover their fate. You will either see the message, "You were spared by Thanos" or "You were slain by Thanos, for the good of the Universe," when you visit the site. Refreshing the site will not change your fate, no matter how many times you hit refresh, so you'll just have to be okay with what Thanos did to you. After all, it's all for the greater good, according to the Mad Titan. Hopefully some of those Soul Stone theories are right, because it would be nice to come back in time to see Avengers 4 next year.

Infinity War has become a big part of our pop culture in a very short amount of time. Black Panther was able to get people to go to the movies who normally wouldn't see a superhero film and now Infinity War may have pulled off the same feat on a larger scale. Even grandpa knows about the movie that has all of the characters in it and the purple Homer Simpson dude. The movie has completely obliterated the box office all over the world and is rapidly approaching the $1 billion mark.

Even though Infinity War has led to some lighthearted fun, for many fans of the MCU, the ending was too much to take in. In addition, the factor of having to wait an entire year to figure out what happens at the conclusion, has brought several fans to the brink of madness. There's no telling what could happen when they figure out that they too, like Peter Parker, turned to dust after the iconic snap of Thanos' fingers, putting the universe in a perfect balance.

Infinity War shows no signs of stopping and the memes and silly websites also show no signs of stopping any time soon. It's going to be a long year, but thankfully we'll all be able to have some fun while we wait for Avengers 4 to hit theaters next May. In all seriousness, the new website is a lot of fun. There doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason to it, but from our experiences, it looks like there's going to be some grumpy people leading humanity on Earth. Go over to Did Thanos Kill Me? to discover if Thanos killed you with the snap of his fingers.