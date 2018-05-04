Avengers: Infinity War was both a remarkable and heartbreaking experience for Marvel fans, as they had to say goodbye to a number of their favorite characters. However, as it turns out, one seemingly permanent death may not be so permanent. Warning: Major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War lie ahead. Read at your own risk.

One of the most shocking and depressing deaths in Infinity War was of Gamora, the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the proclaimed most dangerous woman in the universe. Her death was one that not many people had predicted, which made it even more shocking for those who saw it.

Many people hoped that Gamora was still alive after being thrown to her death by Thanos, but all signs led to the conclusion that Gamora's fate was permanent. While Avengers 4 is sure to bring about the resurrection of a number of fallen heroes, such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange, Gamora was not believed to be one of these people.

However, this presumption changed during a Q&A session featuring Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo. After discussing the confusing scene featuring a younger Gamora within the Soul Stone after Thanos snapped his fingers, Joe Russo was asked if Gamora was actually inside of the Soul Stone itself. This is what the co-director had to say.

"She in fact is, yes. It was an attempt on our part, because we don't like two dimensional roles or three dimensional villains every villain is a hero in their own story and as insane and psychotic and brutal and violent as Thanos is, he's a more complex villain if you go on a journey with him emotionally. He does care for things and it is complicated for him to execute his plan and it cost him something. He said at the end that it cost him everything and that it was the only thing he loved which was Gamora which is why we put him back with her at the end. I just want to reiterate with the audience that he does feel true emotion even though he is a monster."

While this does give us insight to Thanos's loss and motivation, it also lets us know that Gamora is still alive within the Soul Stone, at least spiritually. As Miracle Max from The Princess Bride would put it, Gamora is "only mostly dead." While this does not confirm that Gamora will return in the next movie, it does present a glimmer of hope for those who were sad to see her go.

If we do not see Gamora return next year alongside the other heroes like Spider-Man and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, then there may be a chance we will see her return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy series has seemingly been set up to include the popular character Adam Warlock. In the comics, Warlock knew a great deal about the Soul Stone. If he does indeed become a prominent character in the third movie, he could become an essential part in rescuing Gamora's spirit from the Soul Stone, bringing back the love of Peter Quill's life.

While there are certainly still a lot of quesitons about Gamora's current state of being, this revelation reported by the Iowa City Press is great news for fans of her character. Many people have been hoping to see Gamora return in a later movie, and it now looks as though this is certainly possible. Her return is no longer just a theory, and is now an absolute possibility given Joe Russo's comments.