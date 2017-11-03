Marvel fans have been looking forward to the release of Thor: Ragnarok for a long time. Not only because the movie looked, and turned out to be, another great entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but because it seemed very likely that the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War would debut alongside it. That wasn't the case and now fans are demanding it. So, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have taken it upon themselves to address that demand in a not-so-serious way by teasing fans with an Orson Welles commercial, of all things.

The Russo brothers took to their Instagram to address why Marvel hasn't yet released the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, even though it's been shown at both San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 Expo over the summer. How'd they choose to address it? By posting an infamous Orson Welles wine commercial that is absolutely ridiculous, but also kind of drives home their point. The commercial boasts, "Paul Masson will sell no wine before its time." Basically meaning that Marvel and the Russo brothers aren't going to release the Avengers: Infinity War trailer until its time has come. They simply had this to say in their caption for the video.

"Regarding your demands for the release of the Infinity War trailer . . ."

The Black Panther trailer is attached to Thor: Ragnarok, but many assumed this would be the perfect time for Marvel to finally give fans what they want and release the Avengers: Infinity War trailer online. Some very poor quality leaks made their way online after SDCC, but again, they were not good. Many Marvel fans want to wait to see this thing the right way, since it's going to be the culmination of a decade's worth of MCU movies. Hardcore fans likely don't want to get their first good look at Thanos via some shaky, low-quality cell phone footage.

Kevin Feige has said that the Avengers: Infinity War trailer will debut online before the end of the year, but wasn't overly specific about when that might be. The next major movie arriving in theaters is Justice League, which Marvel could attach it to. However, the more likely candidate at this point is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, also a Disney movie, which arrives in theaters on December 15. That qualifies as before the end of the year. Just not as soon as many fans would like.

Marvel Studios is very calculated when it comes to their marketing. So they certainly have their reasons for not releasing the Avengers: Infinity War trailer just yet, whatever those reasons may be. We're gonna have to wait a little bit longer to see Thanos throw that planet and to catch Steve Rogers rockin' a beard, everyone. You can check out the post from The Russo Brothers Instagram for yourself below.