Avengers: Infinity War was an emotional rollercoaster for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the characters in the movie themselves. Star-Lord basically blew the plan on Titan and allowed Thanos to acquire the Time Stone, leading the Mad Titan to the Mind Stone on Wakanda. And you all know what happened next. Chris Pratt's emotional hothead could've stopped everything right there, but he let his feelings of rage and revenge get in the way and MCU fans were very quick to point fingers. Now, the Russo Brothers are telling fans to lay off of the Star-Lord criticism.

In a new interview with the Huffington Post, Joe and Anthony Russo discussed Star-Lord's now legendary meltdown in Infinity War and when listening to their explanation, the incident becomes all the more heartbreaking. Even though all of the MCU films are connected, it's hard to sit there in a theater and not just focus on what's happening on the big screen. Most of the character details are often forgotten unless they're the common traits that are exhibited. Joe Russo explains.

"His mother was dying of cancer when he was kidnapped by pirates at the age of 10. He was raised by pirates. He had to murder his father to avenge the death of his mother. His girlfriend, who he was in love with, was murdered by another corrupt paternal figure... He made a very emotional choice."

When looked at through the lens of Peter Quill's terrible family history, his actions make a lot more sense. As do the actions of Drax on Knowhere when he almost blows the plan to go avenge the death of his family. The Guardians of the Galaxy all have terrible backstories, which is why they get along with each other to form a dysfunctional family unit. Watching Star-Lord's actions again in Infinity War should make more sense after the Russo Brothers explanation.

Anthony Russo was also quick to point out that Star-Lord was not the only character in Infinity War to blow it with Thanos for emotional reasons. Thor, who is a perfect fit with the Guardians of the Galaxy with not only his comedic wit, but also his heartbreaking family story as well, also made the same mistake. Thor could have easily wiped out the Mad Titan in the end and instead let his feelings get the best of him. Anthony Russo had this to say.

"Thor also let his emotions get the better of him. Thor could've killed Thanos more quickly than he tried to with the ax. He showed up, and he took a moment, because of his anger, because of his motivation, to tell Thanos that he told him he would die... and finish him off in a very deliberate way. Thor sort of got lost in his emotions in a similar way as Star-Lord and could also have been responsible for Thanos."

Avengers 4 could very well see Thor and Rocket in a family therapy session after losing everything again. The emotional responses by Star-Lord and Thor are understandable, so it's time to let the characters off of the hook for making Peter Parker turn to tearful dust (would that be mud?) in Tony Stark's arms. Plus, we wouldn't have Avengers 4 to look forward to, so MCU fans should really be thanking these characters. Check out the rest of what the Russo Brothers had to say about the high running emotions through Infinity war at The Huffington Post.