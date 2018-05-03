Exactly one year from today, Marvel Studios will close out their Phase 3 lineup with Avengers 4, which is not only the last movie on many MCU stars' contracts, but it's also expected to be directors Anthony and Joe Russo's last MCU movie too. During a recent podcast appearance to discuss the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War, the Russo Brothers hinted that they may be coaxed into sticking around, if the Disney/Fox merger goes through without a hitch. Here's what Joe Russo had to say during the interview.

"We've had the best experience of our careers with Marvel. We have a great working relationship with them and we love telling these stories. It'd really be a function of, what is the story, if we do stick around. Certainly it's enticing when you have all these Fox characters about to show up. It's an incredibly complex universe to keep building out."

While the deal was announced in December 2017, with Disney shelling out a whopping $52 billion for the 20th Century Fox studio, film library and several TV properties and/or networks, it was also revealed then that the deal won't be finalized and official until sometime in 2019. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also recently stated that fans shouldn't expect to see any of the Fox/Marvel characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the MCU for several years. Here's what Anthony Russo had to say, in regards to the Disney Fox merger.

"I think...where that specific deal is at right now, it's not at the point where we can start working with those characters on a creative level yet. We'd love to, and hopefully it'll all work out someday, but not in the timeframe of these movies that we're making right now."

Another possibility that could come to fruition from the Disney Fox merger is the emergence of an epic Secret Wars movie, based on the iconic 12-issue limited crossover series Marvel published between May 1984 and April 1985. The comics not only included The Fantastic Four and The Uncanny X-Men, but also the Avengers, The Amazing Spider-Man, Thor, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and The Thing. While he wouldn't discuss the possibility of a Secret Wars movie, Joe Russo did make it clear that comic was very important to him.

"That was a big comic for me as a kid. I had all of it. I think that was probably the most important book to me."

If the Russo's do part ways with Marvel Studios, one could hardly blame them. They're easily the most prolific directors within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directing four movies, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, while there are only two other filmmakers who have directed more than one MCU movie, Joss whedon (The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Iron Man 2). You can head over to Variety to listen to their full podcast interview.