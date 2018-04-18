Talks of the Disney and Fox deal initially gave Marvel fans a lot to think and speculate about, and one of the major things that was talked about the most was the idea that Wolverine could join the Avengers and battle Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4. Now, Joe and Anthony Russo reveal that they would've loved to have had Wolverine in the upcoming movie, further giving the hardcore Marvel followers something to talk about. While Wolverine won't be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for this round, it's starting to look highly probable that the character will join the ranks in the near future.

The promotional tour for Infinity War is in full swing, with the Russo Brothers and members of the cast holding screenings of the first 30 minutes of the movie for some lucky fans. Additionally, the directors and the cast have been sitting down for questions, being as careful as possible not to spoil anything. In a new interview in London, the Russo Brothers were asked specifically about which superhero they wished that they could have used for Infinity War, which they promptly answered without pause. Joe Russo said, "Let's open it up to favorite Marvel characters. It would probably be Wolverine," to which Anthony responded by adding, "Yeah, maybe one day..."

While Wolverine would have been the fan-favorite casting for Infinity War, he might not have been the best choice out of the X-Men to join the Avengers in their battle against Thanos. There are plenty of other mutants that would be better suited for the job, but Hugh Jackman's 17-year long career of playing Wolverine is arguably the most popular amongst fans. Jackman retired from the role last year with Logan, which means if and when the Fox and Disney deal goes through, someone new will have to be brought in to step into the enormous shoes that Hugh Jackman left to fill.

There have been rumors that Silver Surfer will show up in Infinity War, but that is something that the Russo Brothers have shot down as well, since Marvel doesn't have the rights to the character. However, some fans are holding out hope that the directing duo were just being coy, and that Silver Surfer will make some kind of cameo in either Infinity War or the still untitled Avengers 4. The character has a pretty large part in the comic book source materials, leading many to believe that he could make even a small cameo.

Regardless of more characters that Marvel doesn't own at the moment, there are plenty of superheroes stuffed into Infinity War, though not all of them will make it out alive. The movie is the culmination of 10 years of the MCU and the beginning of a new phase that will focus on different characters and new storylines, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, waiting to see who survives the epic showdown with the Mad Titan. You can read the rest of what Joe and Anthony Russo had to say about Infinity War over at Games Radar.