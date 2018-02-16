Well, that didn't take long. Less than 2 weeks after the Infinity War TV spot that aired during the Super Bowl, we now have more brand-new footage to go over, thanks to the exclusive special look from the Disney Channel. News that the footage was going to be aired was shown in a commercial featuring Tom Holland earlier in the week that promised a special look into Infinity War, and they were not playing. Additionally, we were treated to new footage from A Wrinkle in Time and The Incredibles 2.

The promotional campaign has been ramping up for Infinity War now that Black Panther is officially in theaters. We've seen the leaks of the official LEGO sets that made their debut at the New York Toy Fair earlier this week and they go well with the previously released TV spot, filling in gaps. For instance, when Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange or together at the beginning of the spot, they're at Strange's mansion after a battle with Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian of Thanos' Black Order.

And while Black Panther is out in theaters, it really doesn't go into the details of Infinity War and is truly more of a standalone film, even during the post-credit scenes that vaguely hint at things that we've already seen in the recently released footage. We know that Captain America's new shield is built from Wakandan Vibranium and there are subtle hints that the precious resource may also be used in Tony Stark's new state-of-the-art suit that has been shown off in all of the new footage. We still need to know how the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy end up on Wakanda in the first place.

Now that we've seen two previews of brand-new footage in less than 2 weeks, it's safe to say that we probably won't be seeing anymore until a few months after Black Panther has been out in theaters, much like the promotional material for Solo: A Star Wars Story coming out a few months after The Last Jedi had been in theaters as a way to not distract fans from the movie that is currently in theaters. With that being said, it's going to be hard to steal some of Black Panther's thunder at this point in time.

The Disney Channel provided us with a special look at Infinity War and it's probably the last that we'll see for a while, so enjoy it and examine it along with the previous trailer and TV spot. There's still the second part of the Infinity War comic prelude that's coming out soon, so hopefully that will shed some more light on Thanos and his Black Order and possibly go into their backstory a bit. It seems unlikely that the movie will have the time to delve into the backstory of the Black Order in a movie packed to the gills with so many characters. In the meantime, check out the brand new exclusive footage of Infinity War below, thanks to Marvel.