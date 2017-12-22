Is Dave Bautista getting ready to exit the MCU as Drax? If so, that means we could see the beloved character meet a rather grim fate in Avengers: Infinity War. Or possibly the still untitled Avengers 4, depending on how things work out. In any case, news of Bautista's desire to return as a professional wrestler in the WWE has sparked speculation that he may be leaving Hollywood behind. That means Drax could wind up dying in Avengers: Infinity War.

None of this has necessarily been hinted at in the marketing for Avengers: Infinity War. However, doing the WWE is a full-time commitment and Dave Bautista isn't just talking about going back to do a few shows for glory. The 6-time WWE champion is looking to go all in again as a wrestler, at least for a while, leaving little time for Hollywood. That means his days in the MCU as Drax could be numbered. Per a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here's what they had to say about the situation.

"Dave Bautista, who turns 49 next month, is very serious about going back for a relatively lengthy (six months to a year) final full-time run. He doesn't need to do it but it appears it's something he wants to do. He's doing well in Hollywood but the problem is if you sign with WWE, they own your contract and if something comes along, the company wanting him will have to negotiate with WWE, which makes the deal more difficult. As far as doing a thing like Goldberg or Lesnar where he works a few dates as a big attraction, that makes all the sense in the world, but he's talking a more regular schedule. The last time he was in WWE, he noted how much more he enjoyed doing house shows than television, so that may play into it, but he didn't work a full house show schedule."

If you aren't familiar, when you're a professional wrestler, it is incredibly time-consuming. Not only are there the broadcast TV shows to worry about, but the "house shows" are something that WWE wrestlers are required to appear at and, according to this report Dave Bautista is looking to be a full participant. Does that mean he has to die in Avengers: Infinity War? No, but we can't rule it out.

For one, Thanos is finally going to unleash his full power on The Avengers and, as we saw in the Infinity War trailer, the Guardians of the Galaxy are getting in on the action as well. Drax may be strong and hot-headed, but he didn't make a dent in Ronan. What chance does he have against Thanos? We know that some characters aren't going to make it out of the movie alive and it's possible one of those characters who dies will be Drax.

This is speculative, but if Dave Bautista really is going to go back to wrestling, even if it's just for a bit, that's going to take up all of his time. And we actually haven't really heard anything about him filming for Avengers 4. So who knows? This report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is certainly worth considering. We'll have to wait and see when Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on May 4.