Could The Rock and Chris Pratt wind up making a movie together? Virtually every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe went to go see Avengers: Infinity War this weekend, knocking Dwayne Johnson's Rampage out the top spot worldwide. The actor graciously took to social media to praise the movie and congratulate its stars, but also to tease a potential project with himself and the man behind Star-Lord. What could this project be? It's anyone's guess right now, but Johnson has himself an idea.

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to post a video from his gym to celebrate Rampge's run, but also to humbly bow down to the force that is Infinity War. He teases that many fans have been suggesting that he and Chris Pratt work together with one another on something and, since Johnson is a man who likes to listen to his fans, he's heard those requests and cooked something up. Here's what he had to say in the caption provided with his Instagram post.

"Every crazy movie idea/goal/ambition/dirty joke, goes up on my vision board inside the hallowed walls of the #IronParadise. Congrats AVENGERS on a huge box office opening ; worldwide! And THANK YOU fans for voicing your wants. As always, listening to you is my #1 priority, delivering for you is my #1 goal. I like the sound of it. Could be a cool movie.. a big movie.. a fun movie.I have an idea. #RockPratt @prattprattpratt"

So the big question; what on Earth could this mystery movie project be? The Rock already has a crazy amount on his plate right now, an amount that would seem unmanageable for most, but he somehow makes it work. Is this something that he already has in the works that he could include Chris Pratt in? Perhaps he has a role in mind for Pratt in Jumanji 3, which is supposed to come out around Christmas next year.

However, it sounds much more likely that this is a new idea that has been cooked up specifically for the two stars. Dwayne Johnson is one of the most bankable stars on the planet and his simple philosophy seems to work quite well. Why not give the people what they want? And both he and Chris Pratt have a tremendous amount of charm and charisma, as well as a pretty dedicated fanbase. It's easy to imagine a studio would hear out this idea, at the very least.

Chris Pratt hasn't yet come out to say he's game for this mystery movie, but why wouldn't he be? The only issue is that they're both busy guys. Dwayne Johnson has his Fast and Furious spin-off filming next, followed likely by Disney's Jungle Cruise and he's teased that the Black Adam movie for DC could go into production next year, if all goes well. Pratt has Cowboy Ninja Viking on his plate and it was recently announced that Jurassic World 3 is happening, in addition to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But if they can will this thing into existence, maybe the two can find the time to squeeze whatever this movie is into their schedules. You can check out Dwayne Johnson's Instagram video for yourself below.