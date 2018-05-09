With Avengers: Infinity War approaching its third week in theaters, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have shed some light on interesting plot points that were featured in earlier drafts of their script. One big change that was never implemented into the final draft was, early on in the story, both Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) meeting in a scene to reconcile and officially hash out their difference still lingering from the epic Captain America: Civil War. Here's what McFeely had to say about this moment, and why it was ultimately cut. There will be potential SPOILERS below, if you still haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War, so read on at your own risk.

"Our first sort of wonky draft [had] the idea that they had to get back in the same room together and deal with that. (But it) meant that you're slowing down your Thanos (Infinity) Stones (quest) to deal with other threats from other movies. And that became, as much as we wanted to do, and as many times as we wrote those scenes, it became clear that this movie needed to be propulsive and be about Thanos and what he represented to the Avengers."

As it turned out, Iron Man and Cap never saw each other at all in Avengers: Infinity War, as the story begins with Iron Man in New York and Steve in Edinburgh to help out Vision and Scarlet Witch. But their reunion will most likely happen in Avengers 4. This decision will likely lead to a more poignant reunion, in the aftermath of half the Earth's population disintegrating that surely makes their conflict from Civil War look quite innocuous. Markus also chimed in with another pivotal scene that was almost very different, where The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) went into space, joining Iron Man on Titan instead of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), as we saw in the finished film. Here's what Markus had to say below.

"There was one (version) where Spider-Man did not go to space, and where Falcon went to space. And it was fun, it was interesting, it's always great to have those guys in various situations and there was a lot to do with them in both situations, but we weren't getting as much emotion as we could if we brought them back to people who know them."

The writers ultimately opted for a different scenario, and, in the final theatrical version, Spider-Man takes to the cosmos with his mentor Iron Man and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in search of Thanos on his home planet of Titan, while The Falcon joins his old friend Cap/Nomad for the fight in Wakanda alongside Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and more. Since these changes were all made at the script stage, it seems unlikely that these scenes Markus and McFeely describe were ever filmed. You can head over to Yahoo! for more from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely on their script for Avengers: Infinity War.