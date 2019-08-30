Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man had the most screen time in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame at 3,001 seconds, which breaks down to a little less than an hour between both movies at roughly 50 minutes of screen time. A new video breaks down who had the most screen time spread out over the last two Avengers movies and Thanos came in second place. While the Mad Titan had a lot of screen time in Infinity War, he didn't have as much in the second chapter, which focused more on Earth's Mightiest Heroes as the planned an attack against Thanos using time travel.

For Tony Stark to have the most screen time in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame isn't much of a surprise. The two movies were a nice end to Stark's overall story arc, which unfortunately saw him sacrificing his life to save the universe. There was a lot of buildup in the 2018 movie for Stark and the latest installment saw him trying to get away from the superhero life after starting a family with Pepper Potts. Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark started the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was only fitting he receive the majority of the screen time.

Coming in after Thanos' impressive 2,272 seconds (nearly 38 minutes of screen time) is Steve Rogers, who ended up with 2,121 seconds for third place, giving us a screen time of just over 35 minutes. Chris Evans also retired from the MCU with Endgame and had a lot of his story told in the latest movie. Bruce Banner picked up a lot of extra seconds in the latest installment too, as he is in fourth place at 1,528 seconds, just 25 minutes. The character with the fifth highest amount of screen time may come as a surprise to some fans. Gamora takes that honor with 1,275 seconds, or just over 21 minutes.

Obviously Gamora would have had more screen time had Thanos not sacrificed her life for the Soul Stone. Gamora and Nebula were the two massive ties to the Mad Titan that helped to link Infinity War and Endgame together. While seeing how much screen time each character had is fun, watching all of the data move about in a linear fashion in the video is even cooler. It's almost like a race to see who ends up with the most and Gamora leads for a large chunk of it.

Avengers: Endgame was set up a year earlier by Infinity War and fans were eager to see how it was all going to come to an end. As it turns out, a lot of people were hooked by this point in time, which helped the latest Avengers project become the highest grossing movie of all time, passing James Cameron's Avatar in the process. Now that some of the heavy hitters have retired from the MCU, it's time for some new characters to come in and dominate screen time records in the upcoming MCU Phases. You can check out the Infinity War and Endgame screen time stats video below, thanks to Shinya Kogami's YouTube channel.