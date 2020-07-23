A hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fan has taken the posters for Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War and combined them. Endgame is the highest grossing movie of all time, and it will likely stay that way since Avatar 2 was just delayed indefinitely. Regardless of box office success, both movies put an end to the Infinity Saga, though Spider-Man: Far From Home was technically the last movie in Phase 3, and changed the way fans, and the world, look at comic book movies.

Artist Nicolas Tetreault-Abel's poster combining the art of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War puts the major focus on Captain America and Iron Man, each hero taking up a different side. The God of Thunder is front and center, sporting his look from Infinity War, as opposed to his larger figure set up in the second installment. From there, the rest of the heroes are beside him with the villains in the sky. It's a pretty epic poster that MCU fans will more than likely wish was an official work of art.

Joe and Anthony Russo directed both Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, with the writing on both installments coming from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The four individuals worked long and hard at coming up with a cohesive story for the movies and continued to write well into the post-production process to make sure everything flowed together. It was a massive undertaking and something that none of them are too eager to return to at the moment, though they will inevitably end up working with Marvel Studios again at some point.

The Russo Brothers have already expressed interest in returning for the Secret Wars movie, which has been rumored for years now. However, it looks like it may become a reality after the dust settles in the MCU's Phase 4 and possibly Phase 5. Joe and Anthony Russo have said that the ambition and scope of Secret Wars would dwarf what they did on Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, which seems unbelievable. However, these are the guys who would know and they are the right directing duo to take on the project, if and when Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige gives it the greenlight.

With so much free time lately, fans have been able to create are and get deeper into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though the movies have been seen multiple times, some fans keep going back in for more, while getting inspiration at the same time. That's how the new poster combining Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War comes about. As for what comes next with the MCU, we're just going to have to continue to be patient, since it doesn't look like movie theaters will be opening any time soon, which means it might be a longer wait for Black Widow and the Eternals movie. In the meantime, you can check out the excellent fan poster above, thanks to Nicolas Tetreault-Abel's Instagram account.