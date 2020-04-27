Mondo, in conjunction with Marvel Music/Hollywood Records, is proud to present Alan Silvestri's complete original scores to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, available as individual 3XLP sets, or in one massive 6XLP Box Set.

The importance of Alan Silvestri's four decades of scoring films cannot be understated. His iconic theme for the The Avengers (2012) is just one of his many landmark achievements in the world of film music. His scores for the epic conclusions to the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are a masterclass in fantasy and science fiction film compositions.

His score for the penultimate chapter of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War, is full of triumphant bombastic beats, and solemn down notes, perfect for one of the most shockingly tragic films of the genre. His score for the final chapter of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame, is brilliantly meditative, sweeping in scope, and features quite possibly one of the most beloved tracks of the genre, "Portals." Mondo honored to present them both in their complete format on vinyl for the first time.

Featuring all new original artwork by Matt Taylor, housed inside of an exclusive slipcase, the score for each film is housed in their own tri-fold jacket, pressed on 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl. Avengers: Infinity War - Disc 1: Reality Stone, Disc 2: Soul Stone, Disc 3: Mind Stone.* Avengers: Endgame - Disc 1: Time Stone, Disc 2: Space Stone, Disc 3: Power Stone.* Slipcase and vinyl colors are exclusive to the box set. The Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame soundtracks and box set will be available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on Wednesday, April 29.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR + ENDGAME BOX SET 6XLP

Music by Alan Silvestri.

Artwork by Matt Taylor.

Pressed on 6x 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl.

$90

Avengers: Infinity War - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP

Disc One

Side A

01. The Avengers

02. Travel Delays (Extended)

03. Undying Fidelity

04. No More Surprises

05. He Won't Come Out (Extended)

Side B

01. Field Trip

02. Wake Him Up

03 We Both Made Promises (Extended)

04. Help Arrives (Extended)

Disc Two

Side A

01. Hand Means Stop/You Go Right (Extended)

02. One Way Ticket

03. Family Affairs (Extended)

04. What More Could I Lose? (Extended)

Side B

01. A Small Price

02. Even for You

03. Morning After

04. Is He Always Like This?

05. More Power

06. Charge!

Disc Three

Side A

01. Forge

02. Catch

03. Haircut and Beard (Extended)

04. A Lot to Figure Out (Extended)

05. The End Game (Extended)

Side B

01. Get That Arm/I Feel You (Extended)

02. What Did It Cost? (Extended)

03. Porch

04. Infinity War

05. Old Tech

06. End Credits

Avengers: Endgame - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP

Disc One

Side A

01. Totally Fine

02. Arrival

03. No Trust

04. Where Are They?

05. Becoming Whole Again

06. I Figured It Out

Side B

01. Perfectly Not Confusing

02. You Shouldn't Be Here

03. The How Works

04. Snap Out of It

05. So Many Stairs

06. One Shot

Disc Two

Side A

01. Watch Each Other's Six

02. I Can't Risk This

03. He Gave It Away

04. The Tool of a Thief

05. The Measure of a Hero

Side B

01. Destiny Fulfilled

02. In Plain Sight

03. How Do I Look?

04. Whatever It Takes

05. Not Good

06. Gotta Get Out

07. I Was Made for This

Disc Three

Side A

01. Tres Amigos

02. Tunnel Scape

03. Worth It

04. Portals

05. Get This Thing Started

Side B

01. The One

02. You Did Good

03. The Real Hero

04. Five Seconds

05. Go Ahead

06. Main on End

Avengers fans can team up the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: endgame soundtrack box set with Mondo's new double-sided Avengers slip mat, featuring Captain America's shield on one side and the mad Titan himself, Thanos, on the reverse side. Finally, Mondo encourages you to snap up Tom Whalen's newest Marvel pin for everyone's favorite Flerken, Goose! This disguised feline kept the tesseract safe, but also, is there really ever a bad time to celebrate cats?

AVENGERS Slip Mat

Designed by Bruce Yan

Dye sublimated double-sided felt slip mat

$12

GOOSE Enamel Pin

Designed by Tom Whalen

1.05" high soft enamel pin on shiny silver nickel with a single post and butterfly clutch backing

$10