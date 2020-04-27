Mondo, in conjunction with Marvel Music/Hollywood Records, is proud to present Alan Silvestri's complete original scores to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, available as individual 3XLP sets, or in one massive 6XLP Box Set.
The importance of Alan Silvestri's four decades of scoring films cannot be understated. His iconic theme for the The Avengers (2012) is just one of his many landmark achievements in the world of film music. His scores for the epic conclusions to the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are a masterclass in fantasy and science fiction film compositions.
His score for the penultimate chapter of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War, is full of triumphant bombastic beats, and solemn down notes, perfect for one of the most shockingly tragic films of the genre. His score for the final chapter of the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame, is brilliantly meditative, sweeping in scope, and features quite possibly one of the most beloved tracks of the genre, "Portals." Mondo honored to present them both in their complete format on vinyl for the first time.
Featuring all new original artwork by Matt Taylor, housed inside of an exclusive slipcase, the score for each film is housed in their own tri-fold jacket, pressed on 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl. Avengers: Infinity War - Disc 1: Reality Stone, Disc 2: Soul Stone, Disc 3: Mind Stone.* Avengers: Endgame - Disc 1: Time Stone, Disc 2: Space Stone, Disc 3: Power Stone.* Slipcase and vinyl colors are exclusive to the box set. The Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame soundtracks and box set will be available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on Wednesday, April 29.
- AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR + ENDGAME BOX SET 6XLP
- Music by Alan Silvestri.
- Artwork by Matt Taylor.
- Pressed on 6x 180 Gram "Infinity Stone" vinyl.
- $90
Avengers: Infinity War - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP
Disc One
- Side A
- 01. The Avengers
- 02. Travel Delays (Extended)
- 03. Undying Fidelity
- 04. No More Surprises
- 05. He Won't Come Out (Extended)
- Side B
- 01. Field Trip
- 02. Wake Him Up
- 03 We Both Made Promises (Extended)
- 04. Help Arrives (Extended)
Disc Two
- Side A
- 01. Hand Means Stop/You Go Right (Extended)
- 02. One Way Ticket
- 03. Family Affairs (Extended)
- 04. What More Could I Lose? (Extended)
- Side B
- 01. A Small Price
- 02. Even for You
- 03. Morning After
- 04. Is He Always Like This?
- 05. More Power
- 06. Charge!
Disc Three
- Side A
- 01. Forge
- 02. Catch
- 03. Haircut and Beard (Extended)
- 04. A Lot to Figure Out (Extended)
- 05. The End Game (Extended)
- Side B
- 01. Get That Arm/I Feel You (Extended)
- 02. What Did It Cost? (Extended)
- 03. Porch
- 04. Infinity War
- 05. Old Tech
- 06. End Credits
Avengers: Endgame - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP
Disc One
- Side A
- 01. Totally Fine
- 02. Arrival
- 03. No Trust
- 04. Where Are They?
- 05. Becoming Whole Again
- 06. I Figured It Out
- Side B
- 01. Perfectly Not Confusing
- 02. You Shouldn't Be Here
- 03. The How Works
- 04. Snap Out of It
- 05. So Many Stairs
- 06. One Shot
Disc Two
- Side A
- 01. Watch Each Other's Six
- 02. I Can't Risk This
- 03. He Gave It Away
- 04. The Tool of a Thief
- 05. The Measure of a Hero
- Side B
- 01. Destiny Fulfilled
- 02. In Plain Sight
- 03. How Do I Look?
- 04. Whatever It Takes
- 05. Not Good
- 06. Gotta Get Out
- 07. I Was Made for This
Disc Three
- Side A
- 01. Tres Amigos
- 02. Tunnel Scape
- 03. Worth It
- 04. Portals
- 05. Get This Thing Started
- Side B
- 01. The One
- 02. You Did Good
- 03. The Real Hero
- 04. Five Seconds
- 05. Go Ahead
- 06. Main on End
Avengers fans can team up the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: endgame soundtrack box set with Mondo's new double-sided Avengers slip mat, featuring Captain America's shield on one side and the mad Titan himself, Thanos, on the reverse side. Finally, Mondo encourages you to snap up Tom Whalen's newest Marvel pin for everyone's favorite Flerken, Goose! This disguised feline kept the tesseract safe, but also, is there really ever a bad time to celebrate cats?
- AVENGERS Slip Mat
- Designed by Bruce Yan
- Dye sublimated double-sided felt slip mat
- $12
- GOOSE Enamel Pin
- Designed by Tom Whalen
- 1.05" high soft enamel pin on shiny silver nickel with a single post and butterfly clutch backing
- $10