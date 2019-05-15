Avengers: Endgame set images have been getting shared frequently since the official spoiler ban lifted. However, the Russo Brothers decided to go back to Infinity War in their latest behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elizabeth Olsen's twisted sense of humor is the focus of the image, which MCU fans will more than likely think about the next time they watch Infinity War and one particular heartbreaking scene.

One of the toughest scenes for MCU fans to watch in Avengers: Infinity War is when Thanos comes down to Wakanda to obtain the Mind Stone. He tracks down Vision and proceeds to rip the precious Infinity Stone from his forehead as Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch looks on in agony. With that being said, it was a different vibe behind-the-scenes as evidenced in the Russo Brothers' new social media post. Josh Brolin and Paul Bettany are acting out the scene as Thanos holds Vision by the neck, while Olsen is spotted sitting right next to the actors in full costume with a huge smile on her face. The picture is captioned with, "Lizzie has a twisted sense of humor..."

Scarlet Witch is later Decimated after Thanos obtains the Mind Stone, which killed Vision. With the early promotion of Avengers: Endgame pretty much not showing anything, MCU fans were left guessing if and how the Decimated heroes would be coming back. As it turns out, the time heist worked and everybody came back, including Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch, who is able to deal some considerable damage to the Mad Titan as revenge. Thanos ups his attacks as a direct result of Scarlet Witch's attacks.

Obviously, Earth's Mightiest Heroes prevail, but there are casualties along the way. When the dust settles, Vision remains dead, but Scarlet Witch is confident that he and Black Widow are aware of the victory over Thanos. The Russo Brothers were able to pull off what many believed to be impossible with Avengers: Endgame. For the most part, MCU fans are deeply satisfied with the way everything went down and how the sacrifices were treated. There are some complaints, but the praise seems to be outweighing anything negative at the moment.

All of the behind-the-scenes images from Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have gone on to show that it wasn't all doom and gloom on the set when shooting some pretty heavy scenes. For the most part, it looks like the cast had a lot of fun while working extremely hard with a giant crew to help bring the story to life on the big screen. Robert Downey Jr. hosted different types of luncheons with themes, Chris Hemsworth liked to dance when spotted on camera, and Elizabeth Olsen laughed at Vision's brutal murder. You can check out the latest look at Infinity War and Olsen's twisted sense of humor below, thanks to the Russo Brothers Twitter account.

