It's well known that the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios were very secretive while filming Avengers: Infinity War. The cast were only given bits of the script and nobody knew the full story until they saw the final cut at the world premiere, which was only a few days before general audiences were able to see the film. Though, the cast of the epic movie was able to read the full script in a secret room with no cellphones. Now, Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen reveals that they all learned about the end of the movie minutes before filming their death scenes while all crammed into a van.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen appeared at Ace Comic-Con over the weekend and answered some questions by moderator Kevin Smith, careful not to spoil anything. The Infinity War actors all learned their fates minutes before shooting their death scenes. As for the ending of the movie, Olsen says that the cast was all brought into a van and told the news. She explains.

"I found out from the Russos exactly what was going to happen and it wasn't until we shot it on that day we learned what the ending was. They took us into a van - all of us - we were in a van with air conditioning because it was very hot and they told us how the movie was going to end and no one knew. And they were like Now we're shooting it, Go! and we were like How are we supposed to interpret that?"

As previously mentioned, the cast of Infinity War did have access to the full script, but they had to read it in a secure room where cellphones were not allowed. They were not allowed to take the script home to properly study it. Even when that actors were given pieces of the script, there were fake endings as well as fake scenes in order to prevent leaks. Elizabeth Olsen had this to say.

"If you wanted to read the full script, for the majority of us, you had to go in a room with no windows, leave your phone at the door, and sit and read it fully. We couldn't take our time at home or anything like that - they wouldn't give us a hard copy. I just got my pages and even my pages had a fake ending and multiple fake things in it."

Working on a project as big as Infinity War sounds fun, but it also seems extremely stressful at the same time. Now that the movie has been out for months and nearly everybody and their mother has seen it, the cast is finally able to talk about the incredibly secretive process. Elizabeth Olsen says that it's big relief to be able to openly discuss said process. She says.

"Can I say it's such a relief that we get to talk about it? Oh boy, we usually don't get to say any of this stuff, but you guys have seen it and it's out in the world - woof!"

Unfortunately for Elizabeth Olsen and the rest of the Infinity War cast, it's time to do it all over again. While the majority of Avengers 4 has been filmed, there's still reshoots and keeping all of those secrets again for another year. Avengers 4 is even more secretive than Infinity War was, which is really saying something and is also pretty amazing when one thinks about it. A few months after the release of the next movie, Olsen will be able to let all of the spoiler prevention tactics out into the world. Until then, you can read more about what Olsen had to say over at Comic Book.