With the vast number of heroes we will be seeing in Avengers: Infinity War, it is understandable that we will be seeing some rather long fight scenes, assuming each character will get the spotlight at some point during the action. Anthony Mackie has revealed how long the final fight of the movie was in the script, standing at a whopping 25 pages.

The promotional footage for Avengers: Infinity War from the trailers and released clips have teased that the movie will have at least four different fights: one between Captain America's Secret Avengers and Thanos's Black Order; one in New York City featuring Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man; one seemingly on another planet, featuring the team from the New York battle and the Guardians of the Galaxy facing off against Thanos; and one final fight in Wakanda featuring almost every hero in the movie against Thanos and his army.

Included in this climactic Wakanda fight is Sam Wilson / Falcon, played by Hurt Locker and 8 Mile actor Anthony Mackie. Mackie recently sat down as a guest on Good Morning America, and was asked about how long we can expect the climactic fight of Infinity War to be. This is what he had to say.

"I got 25 pages, which was the final fight sequence."

Generally for feature-length screenplays, one page is the equivalent of one minute in the movie. If this is true for the Infinity War script Mackie was given, we can expect the final battle in Wakanda to be about 25 minutes long.

There are also some important factors we need to consider, though. First off, there's the accuracy of the one page = one minute equation. While this is regularly accurate, it doesn't always apply to action fight sequences. Sometimes one page of action can equate to two minutes on-screen, so the fight could be a bit longer than we may be expecting.

Another factor to consider is the fact that none of the actors received the full script for the movie. While it's likely that Anthony Mackie received a majority of the written fight scene, it's very possible that the script Mackie was given excluded some spoiler-filled parts. If this is true, the written battle could've been pages more.

The final factor we need to consider is the possibility of deleted scenes. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo recently revealed that a lot of scenes from Infinity War had been taken out of the final cut. While many of these deleted scenes were likely to be dramatic scenes of people interacting, it's very possible that not all of the 25 pages given to Mackie made it to the final cut of the movie.

All in all, Anthony Mackie's revelation to Good Morning America sounds like good news. If the airport fight in Captain America: Civil War is anything to go off of, we can expect this final action sequence to be full of fun and high stakes, and that is something audiences certainly love. Avengers: Infinity War is sure to give us one heck of a climactic finale.