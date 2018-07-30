While Avengers: Infinity War is a bit on the dark side, the newly released gag reel shows it wasn't all doom and gloom behind-the-scenes. The digital version of the movie comes out tomorrow (Tuesday, July 31st), while the Blu-ray will be released on August 14th, which will feature a ton of bonus features, including the full-length version of the aforementioned Marvel gag reel. It's evident from seeing the massive cast of Infinity War together that they enjoy each other's company, but getting to watch them flub lines and curse together is pretty entertaining.

This portion of the gag reel for Infinity War puts a lot of focus on Paul Bettany and then a dance supercut. Bettany is seen flubbing lines with Chris Evans in a serious scene. The two actors just can't help themselves from laughing at each other. At one point, Bettany is serious and then breaks into laughter, yelling, "f*ck you, Ruffalo!" It's not clear what Mark Ruffalo was doing to deserve such harsh language, but it definitely gave Bettany something to laugh at.

Elsewhere, Peter Dinklage is shown as he warns everybody to get ready for some "bad acting." Robert Downey Jr. is also featured in the Infinity War gag reel on the streets of New York, leading some of the cast through the Marry Poppins song "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." From there, it's just a bunch of clips of various actors in the film dancing and having what looks like an awesome time on the top-secret set. From the looks of things, Wong and Thor have the best dance moves out of the whole crew.

Infinity War is currently the highest grossing movie of 2018 with over $2 billion worldwide, which means that it's going to stay there for the rest of the year. Critics and fans were happy with the movie, but the ending was a big bummer for nearly everybody and has led to some anger as well as a lot of confusion. Where did everybody go when they turned to dust? Are they gone forever? Are they trapped in the Soul Stone? The good news is that there are answers on the way, but the bad news is that we won't get those answers until April of 2019 when Avengers 4 is released.

Infinity War is currently the fourth highest grossing movie of all time, just behind The Force Awakens, Titanic, and Avatar. Marvel Studios has four movies in the top ten of all time, which is a pretty amazing feat, especially considering that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only been around for 10 years now. It's likely that Avengers 4 will blow even Infinity War out of the water, but we'll have to wait and see about that. While we wait, you can check out the Infinity War gag reel below, thanks to People.