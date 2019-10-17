James Gunn says he not unhappy with Gamora's Avengers: Infinity War fate. The director has largely been silent on things having to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately. However, Gunn did a miniature Q&A through an Instagram story yesterday and responded to many questions having to do with his new directing gig for The Suicide Squad and the MCU. One fan took it upon himself to ask if he was "unhappy" about Gamora's death in Infinity War to which he simply responded, "No. It was all discussed beforehand."

The script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was finished before Infinity War hit theaters and James Gunn was fired by Disney a few short months later. He has since been rehired, but that time away from the MCU stalled the upcoming Guardians sequel in a major way. Had Gunn not been fired, the movie would be in the post-production phase at this time. Now, he's in Atlanta directing The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros., who rolled out the red carpet for him.

As for Gamora's death, the Infinity Saga was planned years in advance by the Russo Brothers, Kevin Feige, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. James Gunn may have even helped with the story arc for Gamora, though that has yet to be confirmed officially. Even if he hadn't been in on the decision making process, Gunn knew how Gamora' story was going to end in Infinity War and begin again in Avengers: Endgame. At the time, the Russo Brothers claimed that all of the deaths in the movie were very real and the same can be said for the latest installment.

So, what does this mean for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? We have Gamora from an earlier timeline, one that has not experienced everything with her Guardians crew. She will need some help from Nebula and the gang to catch her up to speed, but they'll have to find her first, since she disappeared after the massive battle with Thanos at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. It will be an interesting plot device for the third installment in the Guardians trilogy that will feature a fractured family, instead of one big dysfunctional unit working together.

Zoe Saldana has said she would love to see Gamora become the villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. She has also stated she would like to see the reunion, but it seems it would be more interesting for her as an actress to go in and try out the villain role. The character just went through a whole bunch of trauma in a very short amount of time, so one can't blame her for taking off at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. She just learned that her father kills her in the future, she has a boyfriend and a family, and that her father is now dead. That's a lot to take in, no matter how short the timeline was. James Gunn's Instagram story is still up as of this writing.