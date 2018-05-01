Now that Marvel has unleashed Avengers: Infinity War in theaters, fans have started to dissect this massive superhero adventure, and the stars are also discussing its aftermath. Zoe Saldana recently spoke about her arc in Avengers: Infinity War, although if you still haven't seen it yet, there will be plenty of SPOILERS below, including how early on she was told about what happens in the movie. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers, so stop reading now.

After the opening scene deaths of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Heimdall (Idris Elba), perhaps the most pivotal death of the movie was Zoe Saldana's Gamora, who we learned in the movie had known for years where the Soul Stone really was, but had not divulged the location of the Stone to prevent Thanos from carrying out his nefarious plan. Thanos did end up learning where the Stone was, and he sacrificed Gamora to get it. Asked when she first learned about Gamora's death, Zoe Saldana had this to say.

"I learned very early on. The producers called me and they told me. And of course there's a shock to your system. I'm so grateful, this run has been amazing, but you're so not even ready for that. But then once some of the things were discussed, I understood that it just makes sense. In order for you to understand the degree of evil that lies within the core of Thanos, you have to circle in on his own children. So I completely understood. I loved being a part of this unforgettable journey."

Zoe Saldana revealed that she read both scripts and that while all of the cast members knew that there would be certain things that would be changed throughout the movie, they also knew there were certain moments, like Gamora's death, that were essentially set in stone. When asked if Gamora meant what she said, when she asked Star-Lord to kill her rather than have Thanos take her, Saldana expressed this.

"Yes, of course. If he loves her. He tends to do what she says a lot. (Laughs) I did like that emotional beat between Star-Lord and Gamora, because in the Guardians world, she's the Abbott to his Costello. He's such a humorous character that lives off of telling everyone that he doesn't take anything seriously. And she's the exact opposite: She's uptight, she's grumpy. So we get to see this kind of levity but also this sincere and genuine commitment that they have for each other that we haven't seen in the other movies. I love the fact that (Guardians of the Galaxy director) James Gunn has always protected Gamora and Quill's relationship. But I thought it was really wonderful for audiences to see (in Infinity War) that the show that they put on (when other people are around] is not really what happens behind closed doors. That they really love each other, that they really listen to each other. That he actually is capable of making a promise and keeping it."

Zoe Saldana also spoke about working with Josh Brolin in her interview with The Los Angeles Times, revealing that she was a huge fan of The Goonies when she was growing up, adding that her on-screen father is only 10 years older than her. You can head over to The Los Angeles Times to read their full interview with Zoe Saldana.