Infinity War was filled from start to end with a number of emotional scenes that played with our hearts, in addition to a number of funny scenes that couldn't keep audiences from laughing. As it turns out, there was one hilarious scene from the movie that Infinity War co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo had to delete from the final cut. Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. Read at your own risk.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the two directors discussed what fans should expect from the Blu-Ray and DVD release of Guardians of the Galaxy. Anthony Russo went a little more in depth as to what we should expect.

"It's a scene where they're sort of stuck. There's a point in the movie where they're stuck without knowing what to do. And it was just this absurd scene of the Guardians not knowing where to go. And it was really fun and it was very endearing to us. But because the movie is so big and so propulsive, it just wasn't quite pushing us where we needed to go."

Based on the context, our best guess is that this scene occurred right after Gamora was taken by Thanos on Knowhere. In the final cut of Infinity War, Star-Lord, Drax and Mantis were absent for about 20 minutes after this point, not appearing again until we saw them on Titan. This deleted scene would've helped to clear up where the galactic heroes were during this point in the movie.

It's disappointing to know that this scene was cut. Despite arguably being the funniest characters in the movie, Drax and Mantis did not receive much screen time in Infinity War. It would have been nice to have seen more of their motivations and their jokes in a moment where they would be more lost than ever. As we can imagine, Star-Lord would have been emotionally rattled by the events on Knowhere, possibly leaving Drax as the only forward thinking member of the team left. Sadly, this may have been our only chance to see Drax in charge.

Some people may agree that it was a good idea to cut this scene down. There's the obvious reason for cutting it that Anthony Russo mentioned, considering that it didn't develop the story much. There's also the other factor, considering the close-to-unhealthy amount of comedy in the movie. While it certainly included less jokes than other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War was getting close to having too many jokes to be taken seriously. While it managed to stay on a healthy level, this scene could have been a little too over-the-top for what the Russo brothers were going for.

Fortunately, Marvel fans should receive the opportunity to see this scene and make their own thoughts on it in only a few months. As the Russo brothers revealed to Entertainment Weekly, this deleted scene should come with the Blu Ray release of the movie. In the meantime, Marvel fans can still return to the theater to see Avengers: Infinity War again to re-witness the hilarious Guardians of the Galaxy jokes that did make it into the final cut.