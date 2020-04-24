Avengers: Infinity War originally only had Guardians of the Galaxy characters in for a small cameo. James Gunn revealed the news during a recent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 stay at home screening. Before the first Guardians movie, the characters were pretty much only known by Marvel Comics readers. They arguably weren't even very big in the comic book realm, though that all changed once Marvel Studio paired with Gunn and released the first movie. Now, they have their own ride at Disneyland's California Adventure.

By the time James Gunn was working on what would become Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Marvel Studios was setting up what would become Infinity War after years of planning. However, those first story ideas did not included the Guardians. Gunn explains, "Originally they were solely going to cameo in Avengers 3 but by the time I was writing the screenplay for Vol 2 it became something more." It's hard to imagine what Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame would be without Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax, Nebula, Groot, and Mantis.

Christopher McFeely and Stephen Markus worked on Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame for a lengthy amount of time with the Russo Brothers. Things were constantly being moved around and changed, which lasted all the way up until they shot certain scenes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was another hit for Marvel Studios and fans enjoyed the fact that there would be more from the characters in the near future, along with the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Infinity War would have been a completely different movie without the Guardians, especially for their interactions with Thor. It just proves how well Marvel Studios chooses their writers and allows for change from all of these different influences. James Gunn had a big impact on the way that Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame played out, which went on to affect the world of Thor at the same time. Now, everything is more interconnected than ever before, where it will be very interesting to see what happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, along with Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are looking forward to seeing where all of these characters end up. James Gunn has teased that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will put a bring up some of Rocket's past, which is something that the director is really excited about. Gunn has said numerous times that he has a real affinity for the Rocket character and everything that he has been through in his life. Along with that aspect, we'll more than likely have to see how Gamora comes back to the crew after some time traveling and learning the truth about Thanos and Nebula. There are a lot of loose ends to tie up, but Gunn apparently has it all figured out. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter reveal about the Guardians and Infinity War below.

Originally they were solely going to cameo in “Avengers 3” but by the time I was writing the screenplay for Vol 2 it became something more. #QuarantineWatchParty#GotGVol2https://t.co/RnUH74GN0n — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020