A homemade Infinity War halloween yard display has been seriously bumming out some hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. By this time, nearly everybody on the planet that wanted to see the last Avengers movie has already done so, which means that we all know that half of the universe was dusted after Thanos collected all of the Infinity Stones. However, the most emotional part of the film came when Tony Stark held the young Peter Parker in his arms as he slowly turned to dust, pleading with his mentor, "I don't want to go, please, I don't want to go Mr. Stark. I am sorry, tony, I am sorry."

That heartbreaking Infinity War ending has now been recreated as an awesome Halloween display. Three pumpkins are stacked on top of each other, like an orange snowman with an Iron Man mask on along with some gloves. An empty Spider-Man costume is laying against the pumpkin Iron Man with a bunch of fall leaves covering the legs, making it look like Spider-Man is slowly turning to dust.

The Infinity War Halloween display is hands down, one of the most creative ideas seen in quite some time. While some MCU fans are bummed out by it, it's just so crude and perfect not to laugh at. It seriously looks like something that Bill Watterson would have put in a Calvin and Hobbes comic strip back in the day. One can easily see Calvin constructing the display and possibly blocking his dad's car in the driveway. Expect to see some copycats of this design in the near future, because it's that good. Plus, the original tweet currently has 13,000 likes and nearly 6,000 shares as of this writing.

Now that Infinity War has come and gone, MCU fans are looking forward to Avengers 4, which hits theaters next year. The highly anticipated film is probably the most mysterious installment in the ten-year history of the MCU. Marvel Studios has gone out of their way to make sure that next to nothing has leaked from the set. A handful of set pictures and concept art have found their way online, but nothing has come close to spoiling the story or giving fans much to go off of. Obviously, this secretive process has led to an amazing amount of fan theories.

As for now, it looks like the Quantum Realm will play a major part in Avengers 4 to correct the events of Infinity War. Peter Parker has to come back since we know that he's in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, it isn't clear how he and the rest of the dusted universe will end up making it back. We could be looking at time travel, or possibly even a new dimension, if one fan theory is to be believed. Regardless, the shadow of Infinity War will be looming large over Avengers 4. While we wait for more information from Marvel Studios, you can check out the epic Halloween display below.